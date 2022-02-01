Kennedy Osano and Mellisa Lanaya

Kennedy Osano, 32, and his 14-year-old daughter Mellisa Lanaya. 


What teenage fatherhood taught me about life

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Kennedy Osano was 17 when he learnt that his girlfriend was expecting a child.
  • He was excited, completely blind to the challenges that lay ahead. 

Kennedy Osano never imagined that he would be a father at only 17. Having lost his own father when he was only six, he did not even remember what it felt like to feel a father’s love. His mother died when he was nine.

