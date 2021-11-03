What’s the legal view of annual leave in Covid era?

leave

Ensuring that an employee goes on leave is part of the rule of law concept in an employer-employee relationship.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Eric Mukoya

Thank you, Eric, for your guidance on legal matters. I am an HR in one of the Catholic dioceses in Kenya.

