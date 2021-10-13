Toyota van
Pool

DN2

Prime

What’s the ideal engine for matatu business?

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

I prefer diesel. Diesel engines provide a lot of torque with minimal effort, which is a plus since you are transporting cargo, both human and non-human. Torque is your friend as far as load-toting is concerned. However, it is not an open-and-shut case as one may think.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.