What makes some trucks seem misaligned?

Gavin,

What is a centre bolt in relation to trucks and buses that somehow makes them appear awry or misaligned on the chassis, posing a risk of brushing/swiping on-coming vehicles on a narrow two-way road?





Short answer: What you refer to as “awry or misaligned” is commonly known as “crabbing” – when the back of a vehicle does not follow directly behind the front wheels but is slightly angled to one side or the other. That happens when the rear beam axle is no longer fixed at precisely 90 degrees to the main chassis (which is probably still straight) in exactly the same position on each side. And that happens when the linkages that attach the axle to the chassis are loose, bent, broken, or missing.

Longer answer: Clearly, a rear beam axle cannot be bolted or welded directly to the chassis or there would be no rear suspension. The air in the tyres would be the only cushion. That design is very bouncy even on a donkey cart, and not good enough for a truck weighing several tonnes and carrying several times its own weight and at much higher speeds than a punda-plod.

So the beam axle is attached to the leaf spring stacks only, using “U-bolts”, and it is the springs that are attached to the chassis, through a pivot eye at the front and a swing arm “shackle” at the back (to accommodate the fact that when a curved spring flattens under load, it gets longer).

Only the longest spring in the stack (the “main leaf”) is held by the pivot and shackle points welded to the chassis. The other progressively shorter leaves (including the final “helper” leaf at the bottom), are attached to the main leaf by the “centre bolt”, which passes through the middle of all the leaves. The whole stack is held by the U-bolts looped over the axle and fastened through a plate under the helper. That’s what holds the back axle precisely in place.

If the centre-bolt comes loose or shears and drops out, the spring stack is no longer a unified component and the individual leaves can shift position backwards, forwards and/or sideways, and are therefore no longer tightly held by the U-bolts, which, in turn, no longer tightly hold the axle which, in turn, will no longer have assured 90-degree symmetry on both sides of the chassis.

One back wheel will be slightly in front of the other relative to the truck’s direction of travel. This will have the effect of “steering” the back of the truck slightly sideways. The driver can correct for that by counter-steering slightly so the truck continues in the desired overall direction, but the front of the vehicle will be off-set from the back. It will “crab”. Even if the centre bolt is intact, loose or broken, U bolts will have the same effect.

Crabbing makes a truck’s bodywork unexpectedly wider for on-coming traffic, adds to drag on the engine and extra fuel consumption, places considerable additional forces on the (already suffering) linkages, compromises steering integrity and subjects the tyres to extra scrubbing. The truck needs to be stopped, unloaded, and have its entire rear axle and suspension realigned and properly rebolted. Pronto.