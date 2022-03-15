We've learnt not to stifle our child's talents

Dorris Manjari sat in the audience, her eyes glued to the podium. A six-year-old girl was dancing gracefully with a big smile on her face. Thunderous applause erupted in the hall at the end of the performance.

Dorris watched as the girl curtseyed perfectly before exiting the stage. Once again, her daughter Makena had brought the house down with a spectacular performance.

Dorris was proud of her daughter, yet a tinge of sadness remained.

“Every time we attended a prize giving day, she would be up there on stage performing. She was phenomenal, even at that tender age, however, she wasn’t too keen on her studies. I feared she might flop in class because of music,” says Dorris.

Her concerns were not baseless as Makena wasn’t doing so well in class. Her parents only hoped she would excel in pre-unit class then proceed to Lions Academy for her primary education.

“We wanted her to join a school that would help nurture her talents without compromising on quality education. Thankfully, our girl managed to get into a good school. We knew she would need a lot of help balancing music and studies so we rolled up our sleeves ready to help her soar.”

No mean feat

Indeed, guiding Makena to get that balance right was no mean feat. But her parents were determined to do right by their gifted daughter. Stringent rules were set and they were greeted by resistance, however, the effort was worth every drop of tears and sweat that went to make Makena’s dream possible.

“Let me tell you, recording a child is no joke. Our patience was tried severally and I think it helped us become better parents. The sessions took ages because of frequent breaks, you know how short children’s attention span is. But every time her smooth voice filled the studio, we were reminded of the dream and it became the fuel we ran on during the tiring days. ”

Makena’s first album – “Mungu yu Mwema”, debuted her music career on a high note. It happened that one day, renowned gospel musician Evelyne Wanjiru visited Happy Church Nakuru, where Makena’s family fellowshipped. It was a golden opportunity for the budding artist to interact with a star and Dorris didn’t let it slip.

“Evelyn offered us a chance to record Makena’s first album in her studio in Racecourse, Nakuru. That was our first big break. I shelved all my plans and focused on helping Makena record the entire album.”

Plans disrupted

By this time, Dorris has already resigned to the reality of getting her own plans disrupted at a moment’s notice.

“My daughter didn’t start disrupting my plans the other day, it has been the story of my life,” jokes Dorris, a twinkle in her eyes.

“We travel a lot as I accompany her to all performances. Our greatest challenge as parents has been to temper her fast paced life. Between performance, recording music and media interviews it can get overwhelming. We try to ensure all other aspects of her life develop normally even as she pursues music interests. She attends school, has friends and enjoys everyday life like her peers.”

Dorris confesses that popularity can derail not just the child star, but also the parents. For instance, Makena performs at church, shows, on mission trips and is featured in various programs on national television. Growing up, people recognised her and it took a lot of wisdom on her parents’ part not to be carried away by the wave of their daughter’s fame.

“Out there she is a music artiste but she is also my child. My role as a mother overrides all other roles I play in helping her pursue her interests. She grew up doing house hold chores because everyone should know how to take care of themselves.”

As Makena blossomed into a teenager, so did her character mature, still, Dorris continued to guide her closely and often took strict measures to protect the young star from the unforgiving glare of the public.

No mobile phone

“Makena has never owned a mobile phone. Anyone who wants to reach her has to go through me. Some of the messages I receive from people who think they have contacted Makena are so disturbing, we also had to hire professionals who handle her social media. This was prompted by rampant cyber bullying especially targeting young girls.”

Apparently, Makena hasn’t been the sole target of online trolls. Dorris recalls a particularly difficult time shortly after the successful launch of Mungu yu mwema album.

“Because we believe in Makena’s passion for music, we have always found a way to deal with any challenges that come our way. However, after we launched the first album, I become a target for bullies and it caught me off-guard. It all started after we posted the songs online. We were very excited that our girl was now a recording artist. At first, people appreciated and congratulated her in the comments section, then the negative comments began trickling in. I was accused of using my daughter to make myself rich. They portrayed me as a bad mother. I was devastated.”

Fortunately, Makena’s family has always had a strong and prayerful support system. This helped them weather stormy days such as facing the wrath of online trolls. Still, there were many sunny days, especially since their pastors often gave Makena a platform to sing and dance at church. Her star kept shinning bright.

Great inspiration

Makena’s elder sister, Ivy, has been a great inspiration to the budding musician.

“She reminds me of when I was younger. I loved acting and my parents supported me all the way. It is now my turn to cheer her on and I always do my best to attend her performances.”

Ivy is pursuing Film and Theatre Studies at Maseno University. She hopes to grow her acting skills into a fulfilling film career.

Looking back, Dorris and her husband Paul Manjira are glad they made the brave move to support their daughter’s music aspirations. Once Makena knew she didn’t have to choose between music and school work, she was relieved and cooperated enthusiastically with her parents to make her dreams come true.

“I feel blessed to have parents who understand and support me. My mum has always been by my side helping me pursue music and shielding me from the ugly side of fame. My dad readily pays for the music production. He has sacrificed a lot to make sure everything is sorted,” says Makena.

This month, Makena, who is 18, will be sitting for her KCSE exams. She is confident of scoring good grades and hopes to pursue music professionally in future.

She is a happy girl, with a bubbly personality. When she speaks, her voice exudes confidence and her eyes sparkle with the optimism of a child who’s been taught that the world is hers for the taking.