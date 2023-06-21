Was it right for my plot to be repossessed for non-development?

Dear Sir,

I bought land in Joska along Kangudo Road in 2007. While planning to develop and settle on it, I lost my job and had to revert to some menial jobs to survive. What this meant was the non-development of my piece of land. I resorted to farming, not on my land, so as to earn some income to maintain myself, but also to create savings that could enable the construction of my house and other developments. Several things happened after that, that are heartbreaking. In short, I haven’t managed to put up the house nor undertake any other development on it, yet my plot has been sold to someone who has even constructed a house on it.

That said, does the law entail that the plot still belongs to me, or how does it go? Kindly hide my identity.

Distressed Kenyan

While it is crucial to respond to your question, there is a need to let readers know the difficulty of being comprehensive in the absence of detailed information.

This necessitates us to commence the conversation with several questions. In the first place, did the land you claim to belong to you? Did you possess the proper legal documents that could match those in the land registry? In context, is it possible that you may not have been the actual owner of this land? Have you become a victim of land scamming?

It needs to be clarified whether you bought this piece of land from an individual, a land-buying company, or a direct allocation from the then-city council that existed before the emergence of the counties. Nothing demonstrates the tenure you held in the said parcel of land, whether lease or freehold. It is only easy to respond comprehensively with such details as how the land was acquired and the attendant process. This is a two-part response. We will focus on leasehold tenure, where several scenarios are likely.

It should be known that leasehold interests have several parameters that most of us pay little attention to. First, the leases are restrictive with extremely stringent terms and conditions, often controlled by the lessor or landlord. In this case, the landlord would be the County government of Nairobi. Remember, such property creates rights by way of lease, which in absolute terms and times, is a contract that gives exclusive rights to the lease only for a given period and with a commitment to serve specific terms like rent and rate payments.

Financial rewards

The purpose of urban leases in Kenya is mainly to create and accrue financial rewards to the lessor, often stated in the lease agreement, where the lessee strictly observes their side of the bargain, which in part facilitates the development of the urban area. Failure of the lessee to adhere to the terms and conditions of the lease may lead to repossession.

The details mentioned earlier are found in several Sections of the Land Act 2012. Section 13 subsection (1) provides the lessor or land owner with the power to repossess should the lessee fail to execute their part of the lease agreement. Section 23, subsection (1) provides that the lessor or the grantor has full power to grant the land or lease.

While the lessee, upon paying the rent and fulfilling the conditions of the grant, shall enjoy quiet possession of the premises without interruption by the grantor or lessor or any person claiming under the grantor or lessor, except so far as the laws for the time being in force may permit.

In Section 24, subsection (b), it is provided that in every grant, lease, or license for public land under the Act, there shall be implied covenants and conditions by the grantee, lessee, or licensee that the grantee, lessee, or licensee shall, in particular paying off all taxes, rates, charges, duties, assessments or outgoings of whatever description that may be imposed, charged or assessed upon the land or the buildings thereon, or upon the lessor or grantor or lessee or licensee in respect thereof.

Without assuming the intricacies that come with land-buying companies, unscrupulous individuals, and sometimes a county government itching to develop their land, anything may have happened, leading to the loss of this land. It is not to say that a person cannot lose freehold land.

However, freehold tenure gives the owner unlimited rights to use and dispose of land in perpetuity, subject to the rights of others and the regulatory powers of the national and county governments, besides other relevant state agencies, as provided for in the Land Act in Section 2.