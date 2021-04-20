Francisca Cherotich and Serah Muthoni Mwangi
The smiling caregiver with a golden heart

  • Serah Muthoni and Francisca Cherotich have a bond that goes beyond patient and caregiver.
  • The two have survived Covid-19 together and trust each other with their lives. 

The most striking thing about Serah Muthoni Mwangi and Francisca Cherotich is the palpable bond they share. One could easily mistake them for mother and daughter, given how much they look alike. 

