Plumber

DIY can impact all areas of one’s life, including boosting one’s confidence.

| Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

The rise and rise of the DIY Movement

By  Syovata Ndambuki

What you need to know:

  • Overall, DIY can impact all areas of one’s life, including boosting one’s confidence.
  • As we try to save the environment from choking up in waste materials, DIY is already part of the solution. 

The DIY movement has appeared, disappeared and reappeared through the centuries, varying in its purpose and magnitude over time.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.