The night that took away my beautiful smile

My name is Phanice Shamalla-Mulengwa. I am 38. I am a business strategist. I help mothers create a successful online business from their expertise, knowledge, or wisdom within 90 days without sacrificing time away from their families. I am happily married to the most wonderful, patient and understanding husband, Chakubuta. He runs a wellness service business called HFest in Nairobi. We have been blessed with two children; our little boy Eden who has just turned four, and a six-year-old girl called Masoka.

I was born in Pumwani Hospital in Nairobi, the last born in a family of four. Three sisters and one brother. My family relocated to Kitale, in Trans Nzoia County when I was still a few years old. My mom worked as a secondary school teacher in Kitale. She taught History and Government. My dad worked at Kenya Breweries in Nairobi. Sadly, he passed away when I was 14.

Things take a wrong turn

Growing up was fun. We lived in the school compound where my mother taught. It was the era of one TV station and very few TV sets in the neighbourhood. We had less TV and lots of play. From 1986, I attended Kitale Academy Nursery and Primary School and sat for my KCPE in 1996. I managed 376 points out of the possible 700 and joined St Brigid’s High School in Kimini. In the year 2000, I sat my KCSE and scored a mean grade of B Plain. My life was fun and easy all through. In 2013, on August 29, I got married to my best friend at the Attorney General’s office. It was one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life. We were happy and began planning for a baby in 2014.

Things took the wrong turn in 2015. At the time, I was heavily pregnant with my firstborn daughter Masoka. My pregnancy had been quite easy until 38 weeks. At week 38, I went to my gynaecologist for an antenatal clinic. After getting examined, he said that he couldn’t hear my baby’s heartbeat. He suspected that I might be having high blood pressure and recommended that I be rushed to Nairobi Hospital for an emergency Caesarean section. Before I was transferred, the gynaecologist decided to do another ultrasound just to confirm. This ultrasound captured my baby’s heart beating and the transfer was cancelled. But this was the onset of health complications.

An induction

By week 41, my labour pains had not come. My weight started dropping. The doctor advised us to schedule an induction. On the night of June 12, 2015, I was admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital for induction. Labour pains started the next morning and rapidly became ruthless. From early morning to around 1 pm, my body was in serious pain. I felt like I was being electrocuted. I really wanted to have a natural birth and I did my best to endure the pain. But it became too much. My cervix was fully dilated but my baby’s head was not dropping. The baby and I became thoroughly distressed, and the gynaecologist advised that I undergo an emergency caesarean section. I was rushed to the theatre where I delivered via caesarean section. I was discharged from the hospital three days later.

Three days after leaving the hospital, on June 19, I woke up feeling weird. But I was not so sure if there was anything wrong. I thought it was my body reacting to motherhood. When you are a new mom, everything feels weird. I was trying to brush my teeth and I noticed that I could not gurgle water. I kept drooling. My husband came to the room and asked me to look at him. I could see that he was concerned. “Something is happening to your face,” he said. I looked in the mirror and noticed that my right eye looked a little bigger and the right side of my face was drooping. This sent me into full panic mode.

My husband took me to see another gynaecologist who could help us understand what was happening and if it was connected to the caesarean section I had undergone. The gynaecologist referred me to a nerve specialist at Upper Hill Medical Centre. Upon examination, he said I would not be admitted. However, he diagnosed me with Bell’s Palsy, a condition that causes weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face, resulting in one side of the face drooping or becoming stiff. This condition can occur when the nerve that controls facial muscles is inflamed, swollen or compressed. I was put on medication and physiotherapy. However, I could not take medicine with steroids because I was breastfeeding. As a result, the treatment procedure took eight months.

With Bell’s Palsy, symptoms vary from person to person. One whole side of my face had no movement at all. I couldn’t close my eyelids. I had to wear an eye patch. I could not close my mouth. I was drooling all the time. I could only drink using a straw instead of an open mouth because my lips could not close. Sometimes my drink would just drop out of my mouth as I struggled to sip it in helplessly. I was in a lot of pain, especially in my inner ear. Eating and speaking became problematic. My doctor told me that though the cause of Bell’s Palsy is not known, viruses have been linked with the condition.

Mild stroke

A few weeks after I was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, I started having dizzy spells, tingling sensations and weakness on my right side. I also started having serious headaches, and weird tastes in my mouth. My husband rushed me to the hospital. During the medical examination, the doctor noted that my pulse and pressure were very low. I was diagnosed with a mild stroke attack. I was put on medication and asked to regularly drink loads of water.

Adjusting to Bell’s Palsy at home looked like an impossible task. I couldn’t speak; I had to hold my face up to form words. I was visibly deformed; my whole face had collapsed. My eyeball was bone dry because it wasn’t blinking or closing for sleep. I was angry. My face was now lopsided, with the left side working fine, while the right side drooped, too weak to smile, to form a seal around the edge of a cup, or to even help out with chewing. My stomach was doughy, my breasts were hot and swollen with milk, I was up all night with a new-born, and I just wanted my face to look normal.

Apart from the physical symptoms, there are a lot of mental health repercussions that go along with having Bell’s Palsy. My positivity came to an end and my self-confidence dropped – which was very unlikely to those who knew me. I really felt ugly. I could hardly go out in public and when I did, I would get a lot of stares which reminded me that I no longer looked the same. I did not want people to see me differently. I didn't even take pictures with my baby because I did not like what I saw. She looked beautiful and I thought I looked like a monster. I did not even once look at myself in the mirror. Not on purpose, never! I hid for a long time. It was worse when I met someone I knew and had to explain my condition, or my husband had to explain because my mouth was slurring and drooling when I spoke.

I couldn’t voice my frustrations to people other than my husband because it seemed so trivial. I hated being told I was strong or I should be grateful to have a healthy child. It felt like my feelings were trivial and invalid. But my husband has loved me through it all. He always told me I was beautiful even when I felt like a bag of potatoes. I am not sure I would have survived if he wasn’t there. He is usually very calm, and that’s what I needed.

Sister died

My trauma was compounded by the sudden death of my sister in March 2017. She collapsed in her house. We rushed her to Nairobi Women’s Hospital but she did not make it. We would later learn that her death had been caused by a blood clot. Her demise was too heavy for me to bear. I felt like I would lose my sanity. Grief sent me into depression. Too many bad things were happening in succession too quickly. I felt as if I was drowning in darkness. But deep down, I knew I had to pull myself together and pull through all the trauma I was going through. I had little babies and a loving husband who was reason enough to be strong one more time. I sought help from a transformative life coach. I also discovered a Bell’s Palsy Facebook group that had thousands of members and a constant stream of new posts. There were questions, success stories, rants, fears laid bare, and selfies. These people became my tribe, their posts became my bible.

Since the first episode, I have suffered another attack. In November 2020, I collapsed at my home. Luckily, my husband was around. He rushed me to the hospital where I was stabilised and admitted for five days. Over the past few months, I have been well. I keep praying that my health remains stable even as I strive to re-emerge from the shadows of this condition and thrive again. Up until now, I still struggle with accepting how I look. I can’t even press my lips together when applying lip gloss. I still have headaches twitching on one side of my face. Though I have greatly improved, my face still has a slight droop and my smile looks lopsided. Along the way, I have stopped wearing an eye patch, even though my eyelids still sag. Sometimes I have to use my hand to close my right eye. I sometimes experience dizziness and ringing in my right ear. Not as much as before, less each day.

Emotional rollercoaster

It has been quite an emotional rollercoaster. But I am glad that six years later, I have recovered about 90 per cent. I've got my “down” days and it's hard not to think about the anxiety and depression. It has an effect on me now, but not so much as when it first happened. I have come to know that trauma will show you who truly matters in your life. I have a small circle of people who really matter to me. My inner circle is accepting and supportive. Even though not being able to move half of my face and smile is extremely uncomfortable, they are not bothered and have accepted me as I am. I am happier even without my old smile! In retrospect, I would encourage every mother who is facing any kind of trauma or multiple traumas to seek help as soon as possible. I have come to learn that there is nothing more valuable than peace of mind, and more importantly, forgiving yourself and being kind to yourself.



