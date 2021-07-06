The night that took away my beautiful smile

Phanice Shamalla-Mulengwa.

Phanice Shamalla-Mulengwa (right), mother of two, with her husband Chakubuta. She has been battling Bell's Palsy for the last six years.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

My name is Phanice Shamalla-Mulengwa. I am 38. I am a business strategist. I help mothers create a successful online business from their expertise, knowledge, or wisdom within 90 days without sacrificing time away from their families. I am happily married to the most wonderful, patient and understanding husband, Chakubuta. He runs a wellness service business called HFest in Nairobi. We have been blessed with two children; our little boy Eden who has just turned four, and a six-year-old girl called Masoka.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. The night that took away my beautiful smile

  2. PRIME Which of these five cars is worth my Sh2 million?

  3. Pastor Philip Kitoto: What’s wrong with dating a single mother?

  4. Symposium and exhibition offer emerging artists a lifeline

  5. Just Brenda: Help me find direction in life

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.