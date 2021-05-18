Now you see him. Now you don't. It's not because he's an escape artist. But it's because we've trained our blinkers and brains to blot out his sight and memory, a split second after we've laid eyes on him.

That's how he got the handle, "the most invisible man in Kenya". Because of our silent crime of being unmoved by the plight of another human.

The most invisible man in Kenya pays the highest rent. Ever. By risking life and limb - plus all manner of unspeakable crimes - just to catch some shut-eye, this man's paid enough rent to afford a pad in the leafy 'burbs.

Some nights, depending on where nightfall finds him, the most invisible man in Kenya sleeps on the priciest bedding in the world. It's bedding even King Solomon, in all his majesty, couldn't afford. It's bedding, made of the freshest lilies, created by the loving hands of the Almighty God.

The most invisible man in Kenya has more degrees than a thermometer. His first degree is a bachelor's in Don't-Give-A-Damnism. This "graduate" has learnt that, if you give a hoot or holler about what people think or say, you won't have a life. He also has a master's degree in street psychology. He can read your mind through your poker face, tinted windows and glasses. When you help him, he knows if it's genuine, or you're doing it out of guilt or for likes and clicks.

Two eternal realities

The most invisible man in Kenya is working on his PhD (past having doubt). Past doubting that tomorrow will be better. Past doubting that he'll make it. Past doubting that, one of these fine days, he'll hit paydirt.

The most invisible man in Kenya has a medical cover like no other. He pays no premiums, but his insurance is sure-fire. It's a spiritual cover, fully paid for with Christ's stripes. When he eats mouldy worm-infested leftovers, pathogens are turned into vital minerals. Covid-19's got nothing on him.

Still, the most invisible man in Kenya often battles with low self-esteem and depression.

When the most invisible man in Kenya dies, it's in indignity. He's not mourned. Nor eulogised. He's hardly missed. He's buried in an unmarked grave, which may have contained the remains of another invisible man.

However, that's not the case when, in the twinkling of an eye, the most invisible man in Kenya wakes up at home. His status changes. He becomes more visible than the brightest star. He's so visible that, through the vast chasm that separates the two eternal realities - Paradise and Hades - the grinch with tinted glasses sees him, and begs guardian angels to allow him to have a word with him.

Gifted orator

The most invisible man in Kenya has the wealthiest and most loving Father in the universe. Problem is, because of what society has dished him, the most invisible man in Kenya doesn't know his Father loves him to death. Literally. If he only knew.

The most invisible man in Kenya is one gifted orator. For lack of an audience, he talks to himself. It's not because, as people think, he's mad. It's because talking is therapeutic. It's one of the ways God ordained for man to commune with Him and one another. When we don't talk, a part of us dies. But when we do, we release dreams, fears and pent-up emotions which, if left unleashed, can pour hot molten lava on all and sundry.

The most invisible man in Kenya is an angel. But many don't know this, for they've never entertained him. Folks who've served the most invisible man in Kenya testify about miracles, signs and wonders that followed their righteous acts of kindness.

The most invisible man in Kenya is the man in the mirror. But for God's amazing grace.