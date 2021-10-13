The missing man is crying for help

missing man

Many think that, once the body of Missing Man is buried, it’s business as usual.

Photo credit: Samuel Muigai | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

“Missing Man” is a phenomenon that occurs in Kenya that involves the disappearance of a man - often under unclear or suspicious circumstances - whose remains are, in most cases, found mutilated and dumped in a water body or thicket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.