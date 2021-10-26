Prime

The journey of healing from trauma in the family

Trauma

Trauma, even when it happens to an individual, affects the whole family. 

By  Dudley Muchiri

Print journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mary notes that this was when the difficult part began.
  • She felt that her safe haven and privacy had completely been violated.
  • Sleeplessness became the new norm of her family and constant paranoia as evening approached, all doors and windows locked by seven pm.

“Initially, it was the shock of realising it was happening to me as they cut through the live fence. It became clear at that moment help was not as easy as calling 999, and even after the call it dawned on me my family and I had to confront the immediate danger all alone and hope against all hope the worst did not happen.”

