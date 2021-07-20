Picking up the pieces: The heavy price I paid for my addiction to alcohol

Joseph Muchwe Karanja

Joseph Muchwe Karanja with his wife Ann Waithera, whom he married in 2016. Joseph goes out of his way to reach out to addicts, whose lives he helps change for better.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Paul Kariuki

A problematic lung and two broken relationships are a heavy price to pay for alcoholism, but that is what it cost Joseph Muchwe Karanja, a TV presenter and activist.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Shame on all the vile boyfriends who bred stoicism among women

  2. Pastor Kitoto: My second wife is a serial cheat

  3. PRIME Baraza JM: Which of these minivans will serve me well?

  4. The heavy price I paid for my addiction to alcohol

  5. ‘Ndovu ni Kuu’ will be back on YouTube: Khaligraph

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.