Dr Kudan Karania and Dr Jayant Karania
The best medicine for a happy marriage

  • Medical doctors Jayant and  Kundan Karania have been married for 50 years.
  • They share some wisdom about the secret behind their lasting love and friendship.


 

The bond of friendship between Jayant Karania and his wife Kundan Karania is so strong that it’s almost palpable. They laugh easily, perhaps to insider jokes, as we settle into the interview.

