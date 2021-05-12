Stop sending ‘fare’

Happy couple

A man worth his salt will ask a woman out on a date and not send her fare.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • A man worth his salt will ask a woman out on a date and not send her fare.
  • The woman accepting fare to show up for a date sells herself short.

What happened to a woman making the decision to invest her time and other resources for a date? What is this weird trend about men sending ‘transport’ to women? When did our men lose the skill of wooing a woman to the level of bedazzlement? Did the lyrics run out?

