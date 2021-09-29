Santalucy Fungaroh: Dear world, please don’t judge me by my skin condition

Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

Santalucy Fungaroh. She was diagnosed with a skin condition called active dermatomyositis at the age of five.

By  MUCHIRA GACHENGE

My name is Santalucy Fungaroh. I’m 21 and a third-year student at Makerere University, Uganda. I am the firstborn in a family of three girls. In 2005, when I was five years old, I began experiencing sore muscles and general body weakness. After a short while, I developed a skin rash on my right cheek, which swiftly spread to my ear. My health deteriorated further in ways no one could account for.

