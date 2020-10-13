Routine checks every car owner should carry out

Car accidents are common on Kenyan roads, many of them attributed to careless driving. Another cause hidden in plain sight is lack of maintenance, which can lead to calamity.

A car, much like a plant or a new-born child, requires the attention of its owner to thrive. Routine checks are therefore necessary to ensure that every part of the vehicle is in tip-top shape. Here is a guideline on what to keep an eye on regularly.

Check the oil

The service reminder monitor installed in most new cars indicates whether the car’s oil needs changing. The oil keeps the car running smoothly and is one of the most important components of a well-maintained car. By pulling out the dipstick, you can also see where the oil level is and determine if it is in need of a change. Note the colour of the oil on the dipstick. If it is black, you should take your car in for an oil change. It is recommended that you change your oil filter roughly every 40,000 miles. This should be done every two or three years on average. Also ensure that you are using the right oil.

Car battery

The average lifespan of a car’s battery is between two to five years. As you exit the car, make sure all the lights are turned off since keeping them on could drain the car’s battery. Keep the battery clean to avoid corrosion and extend its lifespan. Remember that the car radio, charging ports and even air conditioner rely on your battery to run.

Coolant

Ideally, you should slot in an annual check on your coolant. Be careful not to mix coolants or use those not recommended for your car. Never add coolant to a hot engine, always wait until the engine has cooled sufficiently to do so.

Professionals also recommend flushing out the coolant every two years since it degrades over time and may cause your engine to overheat.

Tire pressure

Over inflated or underinflated tires may cause blowouts while you’re driving, which could lead to an accident. In addition, the wrong level of inflation may also affect your fuel efficiency, which makes it prudent to check tire pressure regularly. While you’re at it, also check your wheel alignment to keep your car from veering in the wrong direction.

Brakes

Are you the type to wait for a screeching sound before checking your brakes for maintenance? Stay safe on the road by having your brakes checked often. This should be done roughly every 20,000 miles, but check the owner’s manual for the most accurate frequency – this can save your life and those of others.

Power Steering Fluid

Make a habit of examining the power steering fluid in your car at least once a month. Without the correct amount of fluid, the power steering pump could fail, making it harder to control your car while on the road. Check if there is any leakage in the pump or hoses, and get them inspected by a professional every now and then.

Tire Treads

Your tires depend on the tread to provide you with traction on the road, which is especially important in slippery conditions. Keep an eye out for signs of wear in your tires, which include odd lumps - low tread or bulges in the tires may cause slipping or result in a blowout while on the road.

Lights

This should be done at least every three months. Check if your brake, reverse, signal and headlights are in optimum condition since these lights are your voice while you are on the road, which makes it important to replace any non-functioning lights immediately.

