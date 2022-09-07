Our pastor announced my out of wedlock pregnancy 'sin' to the congregation

When I got pregnant with my first child, I was single, in my late 20s, and had completed a Master’s degree from a reputable university.

I had navigated life from the then quiet little town of Nakuru where I grew up to the great metropolis of London.

Back then, Nakuru was a simple town, with one main street whose key highlight was an ice-cream shop, and a main stage where we all converged from Njoro-Molo matatus that dropped us in town on Sundays for church.

From such humble backgrounds, I saw myself as having done pretty well; Njoro and Nakuru to the world, as it were.

In between were significant pit stops, such as growing up in the Pentecostal movement that emphasised church service for youths.

I attended meetings and programmes such as ‘abstinence no apologies’ every school holiday where we made pledges to remain chaste and virginal until the day we got married.

It is no news therefore, that when I got pregnant as a single woman, there was an explosive reaction from the church community I had served in from the age of nine.

Man responsible

‘Is he married?’ Pastor wanted to know about the man responsible for the thing I was carrying inside my womb.

‘No.’ I answered, horrified that Pastor imagined I had committed a double-barrelled infraction of not only getting pregnant while single, but also getting tangled with a married man.

In that moment, my hierarchies of sins were shattered as I saw myself through his eyes – that by getting pregnant while single, I was now fair game for every other suspicion under the sun.

His follow-up question of “are you sure” sealed it for me. There was no sliding scale of infractions, it was a miasma, and I had thrown myself into it like a fool.

After that, everything became a blur. I remember standing at the front of the church as Pastor announced to the congregation that I was pregnant, and the ensuing gasps of horror and shock.

Some members even burst into crying. After all, was I not a member of the youth choir and a Sunday school teacher? Was I not a faithful attendee, coming back to my home church after completing my UK degree? People cried and rebuked the devil while I stood there, feeling absolutely naked and vulnerable.

I wanted to hug my growing belly, but I kept my arms firmly locked behind my back, sweat dripping down my back from the embarrassment, shame, and what I later came to realise was an anxiety attack.

I was removed from all my leadership positions, relieved of all my church duties, and placed under the care of the church mothers for counsel.

One of the mothers never bothered to meet with me after that Sunday service, and to date, I have never laid eyes on her.

Shunning organised religion

At home, things were not easy either and I ended up moving in with another family that accommodated me temporarily.

Later after I had delivered my baby, the father of that household told me he was very proud of his daughters because none of them had shamed him by bringing him grandchildren out of wedlock. This comment, delivered with the depth and gravitas of Kiswahili, has lived with me since.

Every time I think about myself in that moment, my little innocent baby in my arms as I stood there and digested this comment, I am reduced to tears.

‘Don’t worry’, one of my friends told me when the baby was a few weeks old, ‘you’ll be snapped up by a good man in no time, and God will cover this shame.’ Sigh.

Parenting from church margins

It took me many years down the road to interrogate this idea of shame and guilt that many of us ‘unwed’ mums experience, especially those who are actively involved in church.

Parenting from church margins can be one of the most difficult, yet liberating experiences, if you choose to be very aware of some of the issues that arise, and how to resolve them internally without falling apart and collecting a lot of trauma borne of spiritual abuse.

One of the things that made me shun organised religion as a whole, was my experience of being pregnant and unwed. Prior to this, I was in spiritual bliss, attending church at least twice a week – Saturday choir practice and Sunday service.

Sometimes, there would be the keshas, mid-week meetings, conferences, prayer weeks, fasting seasons, Sunday afternoon leadership classes, and outreach missions to children’s homes and such like places.

I lived all these things without the slightest awareness that I was in the good books of the church leadership because I had not dared to visibly step out of line.

I prided myself in being the kind of person who minded my own business, kept away from church gossip, and stayed in my lane. Until I became the subject of said gossip, especially as my belly expanded. Visibly out of line.

Primitive Africa

There is this idea of a primitive Africa that knew no “God” before colonialism. This school of thought became the blackboard upon which white Christianity was established, and with it, strict moralising of the female body, regulation of the family, establishing heteronormativity as the foundation of society, and foisting upon us the warped, aristocratic ideas of the legitimacy (or otherwise) of children – a yardstick that aristocratic and religious England had used for eons to decide ‘legitimate’ ascendancy into monarchic power and wealth.

The ideas around legitimacy of children, meaning those born within the bounds of marital law, have their roots in this aristocratic access to power.

In many ways, my child was seen through the moralistic lens, as being a child without a father, and therefore, one without legitimacy. We see this even today in public discourse.

For instance, men from the Kikuyu community who have surnames that have feminine roots are automatically classified as belonging to “single mothers”, and implicitly denied the aura of true manhood, their names betraying them as having been brought up without titular fathers in their lives.

Their implied illegitimacy even in naming becomes an extension of the narratives of shame borne of ‘sin’. This may be more pronounced in church circles.

‘Disappointment’ in my ‘sin’

For me, while many people treated me with ambivalence, many others expressed their ‘disappointment’ in my ‘sin’, my being a bad example to the rest of the youth in the church.

After all, a pregnancy is the clear evidence of sexual intercourse. There can be no denying that one has been tasting from the forbidden cookie jar without the permission that a marriage certificate offers.

As a result of this visibility, I sank into a quiet place – that place where everything is muted, like people speaking through water. I was tired all the time, and by the time the baby was born a few weeks early, my body had reached the breaking point.

Encouraged to bring my new-born to church some weeks after the birth for dedication gave a bit of a sigh of relief. I am aware that some religions will refuse to bless a child born out of wedlock, even today.

Some religious institutions in this country still refuse to enrol children brought up by single parents (unless they are widowed for example), and will refuse to bury a person who was either an unwed parent, or divorced at the time of death.

I felt that my church had done me a big favour agreeing to dedicate the baby, but at the ceremony itself, the awkwardness was palpable.

Grateful and angry

My younger brother stood next to me to fill in for a visibly missing father, which I felt both grateful, and angry, for. Grateful because he put himself at the front-line of standing with me, but angry that he had been forced to do so by the circumstances – a church that normalised two partners as the average family in many ways erases the different nuances that exist around family.

This is why I reference colonialism as a great disruptor of societal norms. We had, and still have, families that co-opted grandparents as part of the core parenting team.

The elderly, both women and men, were routinely left in charge of the children in bomas when parents had to tend the land, go to trade, go to war, go to barazas, or even go to perform mundane tasks such as fetching water, harvesting, and the like.

Bomas in many societies consisted polygamous families (both polygynous and polyandrous), and some were extensions of families, siblings living together with their spouses and children. Legitimacies of children were not spoken of – children were just brought up within the boma.

The novel Kintu by Jennifer Makumbi is a beautiful demonstration of some of the ways even aristocratic African families such as that of the titular Ganda Chief Kintu held children.

For my case, my core family was supportive to the point they could be. After all, when your own life feels at a standstill, the truth is, life for others keeps moving – this is the price we pay for living in a capitalist society where we must constantly produce value or become relegated to the margins of society and rendered ‘useless’.

Pay relatives to watch baby

Afterwards, I had to pay relatives to watch my baby as I went to work, relatives I had supported for years financially and emotionally. These relatives maintained, verbally and otherwise, that a baby needed a ‘stable’ home with a father and mother – therefore, I was an aberration, having given birth to a child outside wedlock.

Worse, I was an educated aberration – those that give birth to children outside wedlock are seen to fit certain moulds, including having little education, being very young, and generally being dis-empowered.

I was not some of these things – I was older, educated, had spent some years abroad. The consensus was, I should have known better, or even erased the evidence of my sin, having been ‘exposed’ to the loose morals of these mystical abroad where ‘unAfrican’ ideals such as getting abortions was the norm.

Parenting from the margins

Anyway. I had my second child while still single, a little older, a little more educated, and in the middle of a global pandemic. Pastor was on scene to see my growing belly even after I had long since convinced myself that I and the evangelical church had gone through a divorce.

This time round, any passive-aggressive lines of questioning, I shut down with a polite ‘I am not talking to you about that’ type of answers while sipping on a lactose-free Artcaffe hot chocolate, masks on the table. Because in between the two babies, I had learned quite a bit of things about parenting from a place of self-care, boundaries, love, and gentility.