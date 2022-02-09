Prime

Raising a son with autism helped me find my life purpose

Pauline is pictured with her son Mali and daughter Selina. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • When Daniel was born seven years ago, he was a mere 2.7kgs, but his parents did not have the faintest clue he would be the heaviest child they’d ever carry. 
  • Heaviest in terms of care and support. Heaviest in terms of the emotional toll on the family.
  • Pauline talks about the journey that has been and her hopes for the future.

Some people are born for a purpose. But some give birth to their purpose. 
Pauline Wamukowa, a wife and mother of three children - Imani, 13, Daniel, seven and Selina, five - falls in the latter category. When Daniel was born, though he tipped the scales at a mere 2.7 kilos, his parents did not have the faintest clue he would be the heaviest child they’d ever carry. 
Heaviest in terms of care and support. Heaviest in terms of the emotional toll on the family. But, vitally, heaviest in terms of distresses, he would palliate from scores of parents and children, who would receive Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in a centre bearing his surname; Mali. 
Daniel may have been a tiny baby, but he never crawled. He walked at nine months. He was always getting ear, nose and throat infections. At one year, when one called him, he would hum in reply. By the time he turned two, his parents had decided have his tonsils and adenoids removed.  Still,  there was no speech. 
Pauline and her husband, John Noko, were advised to take him to school. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.