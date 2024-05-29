Pet sick leave

When staff ask time off work if a pet is sick or sad

Most companies provide leave entitlements such as sick leave, designed exclusively for the employee's health issues, and compassionate leave, meant for grieving the loss of a human family member.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Diana Mwango

What you need to know:

  • The “purrents” or “pawrents”, share everything with the pets, from plates to beds.
  • If a cat vomits, albeit mildly, a “pawrent” would call the vet frantically at night.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The father effect on a daughter’s life

    Fathers role family

  2. PREMIUM A day at school for Junior Secondary School learners

    Lodwar Mixed Comprehensive and Integrated School

  3. PREMIUM Ruto-Gachagua tiff: DP Gachagua in search of new political outfit

    William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua

  4. PREMIUM ‘Why muguka ban is good for sport at the Coast’

    Kenneth Ambani