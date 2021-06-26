Pawrenting: Guide to being a paid petsitter 

Pet sitting requires very little except for experience or expertise.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  MARYANNE GICOBI

What you need to know:

  • Currently, there are no specific educational background requirements for pet sitters.
  • The work mostly involves feeding the pet, walking it if it’s a dog, playing with the pet, changing the litter and taking it for toilet breaks.
  • It may also involve taking the pet to a vet in case it falls sick when the owner is away.

One of the popular gigs that in developed countries is pet sitting which usually entails looking after pets while the owner is away. It mostly involves staying in the owner’s house to do so. This career is now an emerging trend in Kenya and is one of the ways pet lovers can make money.

