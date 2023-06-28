Parents have a duty to instil patriotism in their children

In this Madaraka month, when Kenya is marking its 60th anniversary as a self-governed republic, we spoke to families on the subject that is a pet topic in some households — love for country.

Are Kenyans imparting patriotism on their children?

Nancy Ayuma is a police officer and a mother of four. She is a super patriot who, whenever she watches the Kenyan flag hoisted to award athletes who have smashed marathon records, cannot help but be overwhelmed with emotions.

“The allegiance and loyalty, which are key factors of patriotism, were instilled in me at the early age of 14 when I had to become a mother to my siblings after the demise of my mother. I took it upon myself to protect my family name and my siblings,” she says.

The policewoman observes that even though levels of patriotism might not be as high since people tend to point accusing fingers at the government, every citizen has a role to play because we make part and parcel of Kenya as a sovereign State.

“We have to defend our country, show love, nurture whatever thing we have so that it grows and benefits the next generation. We have a peaceful nation, no matter the prevailing conditions. We, as Kenyans, have that responsibility to make choices that ensure our country runs,” she says.

In raising her children, she aims to instil patriotism in them.

Ms Nancy Ayuma, is a policewoman who strives to nurture her children into citizens who love their country. Photo credit: Pool

“I remind my children that even as they progress in their education, they should always think of doing things for the greater good that will improve their community and the country. I constantly urge them to add value to the country while preserving whatever they have been handed over. One of my sons has heeded this and is now a student leader at Kenyatta University,” she says.

“Anytime I’m with my children, I ensure I don’t speak ill of the country, even when I see social and political troubles happening. Whatever negative thing I’d say about the country would form a basic mindset and choices that my children would make about the country. I let them know that they are in the best country and anything they see is not going right, they can make a difference,” Ms Ayuma adds.

The 45-year-old was not raised in a rural area but connected with her extended family and learned culture, since she believed it would be instrumental in the future. “The importance has come to the fore as, in turn, I have passed on to my children the essence of family relations, cultural aspects and respect for elders. I tell them to obey the rules so that anytime they try to rebel, then they are missing out on something or a process that is moulding them to be responsible citizens. I do this so that they might not go astray even as they assimilate to new norms,” she says.

Ms Ayuma speaks of a trend where, as parents try to make ends meet, they miss out on instilling virtues like patriotism as the children are left under caregivers who poison their young minds.

Are Kenyans Unpatriotic?

She noticed this first-hand and had to make sacrifices like delaying a job promotion to be fully invested in her children’s lives, to help them make the right choices and learn life skills.

The policewoman says she enjoys her work, is proud to serve and protect the nation. She is always ready to work and assist any time she is called upon with no complaints.

According to Ms Ayuma, there are a lot of factors that can sway youth’s decision to be loyal to a country, the major one being leaders’ misgivings. This, she says, is a contributor to the low voter turnout among youths.

“As parents, we have to guide our children as we cannot hide the reality. They can always access information on rogue politicians. We should guide our children to understand that it is they who pick out the grain from the chaff when it comes to democracy and governance,” she says.

Charles Kagu, 67, is a retired teacher. The father of four is a nationalist who has ensured his children are patriotic since they grew up seeing him in various leadership capacities both in Sacco and teacher movements.

The influence was so transformative that one of his daughters, Jackline, emulated him and now serves in a leadership role in the Universities’ Academic Staff Union (Uasu).

“There are things my parents taught me that I have passed on to my children. And I know they will pass them successfully on to their children. For instance, empowering oneself with knowledge through education. There is a Kikuyu phrase that my father used to tell us about education which loosely translates to: ‘When you read, there are many letters. All these have to pass through your eyes. So, as you read, be keen like when removing ticks from an infested cow.’ As such, I strived to give my children a good education so that they can be respectable citizens of nations while contributing to its development,” says Mr Kagu.

Mzee Kagu, a retired teacher, believes good citizenry begins at home. He says that the government needs to champion awareness of Kenya’s history among the youth. Photo credit: Pool

“My father was a teacher, a curriculum developer, and he handed the mantle to me. For 33 years until I retired, I was committed to imparting knowledge to students as a teacher. I have been loyal to the nation in trying to make the society better by improving literacy levels,” he adds.

The retired teacher notes that there is a need to continue celebrating Madaraka, in light of Kenya turning 60, even though the fanfare that was once attached to it is waning.

He points out that some performances used to be done as a reminder of the independence struggle but are nowadays left out.

“Celebrations ought to be centred around heroes who fought tooth-and-nail to bring about self-rule. These people should be invited to share their experiences. Doing this will have many youths become more patriotic, rather than having the event fully focused on the government sharing its policies,” he says.

He cites the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum which is divided into sections; one on the struggle for independence and democracy.

“Most young people might not know what democracy means because, in the real sense, democracy benefits a few and disadvantages many. Youths should be kept in the know about what heroes went through in the coloniser’s hands to enable self-rule. Further, books should not be changed to leave out some bits of history. During my time, there would be a history exam question about the struggle for independence. Kenya has a rich history that should be deemed as heritage and children should not just be taught political and economic development,” he says.

Mr Kagu celebrates heroes in his way by telling stories about their feats to his grandchildren — who often consider the stories as folklore.

But he manages to convince them of the gallant acts of individuals who were keen on liberating the country from colonialists.

“To foster a spirit of patriotism, I would like to suggest that in each county, there should be a cultural centre stocked with materials showing the historical background and the people who fought for independence in that region. This way, the youth can connect with their roots and be well-informed about the country’s history,” he says.

To ingrain patriotism, Mr Kagu says, leaders should shun nepotism, which has led to unequal job opportunities.

This, he argues, makes the youth less patriotic since they believe they are only beneficial to politicians during campaigns and demonstrations.

“I remember in the ’70s to ’90s, during a political campaign pitting Kenneth Matiba and Gikonyo Kiano, where youths were not involved at all. It was men in their 40s who rallied support for the two candidates. As young men, were busy in school or taking care of cattle, with no time for politicking,” he says.

Mr Kagu observes that if parents do not instil a love of country early in their children, then “we shall lose a nation”.

Parents should start the patriotic fire so that by the time a child is of age, she or he will be committed to the service of the nation.