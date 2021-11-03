Paint now an integral part of architecture, construction and design

When Dr Rakesh Rao, the Group CEO of Crown Paints joined the industry over 16 years ago, wall paint was basic and mostly functional.

“Paint was used to make the wall look neat and clean. There wasn’t much colour on walls as people leaned toward greens, blues and off-whites,” he says.

At the time, the company had only 24 shades in the market. More than a decade and a half later, paint has become an integral part of architecture, construction and design. The company offers over 10,000 shades of different colours in various rough, smooth, matte and shiny textures.

Dr Rao notes that over the years, people’s incomes have increased and professionals are more exposed, subsequently, they keep demanding for more and more options.

Besides, we are living in the age of big data and people can travel the world from the comfort of their homes, see what others have achieved with paint and try to replicate the same.

Advanced Paint Technology

Essentially, a basic colour wheel has three primary colours, three secondary colours and six tertiary colours formed by mixing the primaries and secondaries, but it is interesting what you can do with the 12 shades when you mix them up and add texture.

Combine that with technology and paint becomes a form of art. Today, if you want to add life and vibrancy to a room, you just need to walk into a showroom, go through a wide range of colour palettes and pick what’s best for you.

In fact, the paint colour selection process, as Dr Rao notes, has become an integral part of the construction process such that all members of a family have to be consulted before the big decision is made. You cannot just wake up and paint your bedroom walls any shade of blue without consent from those who share the room.

We may take this experience for granted, but it has taken thousands of years to get to where we are. Over 30,000 years ago, paint was made using natural minerals (some extremely harmful), which were mixed with egg as a binding and protective coat.

Green palettes, for instance, were made by combining copper ore with lime and sand. Red was acquired from harmful doses of mercury while white shades came from equally toxic lead. Over the years, machines were invented and the consumers became more informed. They began demanding for healthier and more durable options.

In the mid-20th century, different entities campaigned heavily against the use of lead-based paint, and by 1978, the mineral was banned entirely as an ingredient in paint. Manufacturers also began to experiment with different technologies and began finding ways to make durable paints with the ability to withstand different weather conditions.

“In the tropical climate, such as what we have in Kenya, the weather seasons alternate from sunny to rainy,” points out Dr Rao, adding that outdoor paints are likely to absorb rain water during the rainy season, then form fungi and mildew.

Eventually, they develop an unpleasant appearance and peel off. And when the sun shines, the heat will also have an effect on the paint’s colour which may fade over time. In dusty locations, wall paint gathers dust and its appearance changes over time.

To counter these effects, manufacturers experimented with different ingredients to produce water-proof and dust-resistant products. Durability has also improved immensely. For instance, Rao talks about the silicon technology which has revolutionised paint durability.

When silicon is used to manufacture paints, it results in hydrophobic products that do not absorb water. Its adhesive qualities are also quite impressive such that it reduces the maintenance cost extensively.

Granite Paint

In the wake of advanced technology, Crown Paints recently launched the granite paint, a textured paint that comes in a four-pack system-an undercoat, granite flakes, a bonding agent and silicone topcoat. The paint is a marker of an evolving market where people now look for more than colour on their walls. They want texture as well and a finish that reminds them of nature.

“Over the years, natural stones have become popular in interior design. Granite is one of the most popular stones often used in kitchen countertops, but the natural stone is mined from mountains, which poses an environmental risk, over time, the demand for this stone has led to depletion of natural resources,” observes Dr Rao.

Besides being a non-renewable material, use of natural stone translates to several environmental concerns. For instance, mining granite requires heavy machinery which need plenty of water to cool the saw blades used to cut and detach the stone from a quarry.

And once all the significant stones are depleted from the quarry, miners abandon the empty land, which in turn becomes a potential hazard especially when rain water fills it. What would be the point in mining a natural stone to depletion just to enjoy its aesthetic qualities in our homes, at the expense of the environment? The cost of natural stone is also a major concern.

“For every square metre of a stone-cladded wall, one can spend anything between Sh12,000 to Sh15,000,” Rao points out. This then makes it an exclusive product which only a few can afford, but with a paint alternative, the cost goes down to a fraction of the natural alternative.

Texture in paints

The granite paint joins a growing portfolio of textured paints which are becoming more popular in both commercial and residential spaces. Textured paints are popular for their durability and tactile features.

On durability, they are likely to endure different weather conditions and rarely peel due to their thickness and adhesive qualities. Their tactile features add character to spaces given that touch is one of the important five senses.

In commercial spaces, the appearance of a building can attract or repel customers. Malls, for instance, are in a competitive market where people will simply be attracted to the appearance of a building first before they consider the retailers inside.

Between 2018 and 2019, an interesting trend emerged in the photography and social media worlds. People were obsessed with photos captured against wall backgrounds and textured walls definitely took the crown.

In fact, the trend was so popular that heavy Instagram users would choose entertainment destinations based on the wall features. This trend might have faded, but then it ushered the zoom and video conferencing era inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic.

People have to attend meetings or take part in TV interviews from their homes. And while they are busy making their presentations, viewers will be judging their backgrounds. You need more than a fancy curtain to make a good impression, and this is where a nice textured wall saves the day.

Overall, walls are evolving and thousands of colour shades are just a tip of the iceberg. People want walls that appeal to as many senses as possible, be it their sense of smell, sight or touch.