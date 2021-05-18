Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Outgoing spouses mean no harm 

Happy couple

Outgoing people are like open books. What you see is what you get.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • Our introverted spouses on the other hand are impossible to read.
  • They behave like the secret service guys, with their quiet patient observations.

We happened to pass through the supermarket with my entire clan; husband and our children, one afternoon. As I was looking at the laundry detergents, I picked the usual bleach but before dropping it in the shopping trolley, a man’s voice behind me said: “You should take the other one.” 

