Our love is tried, tested and true

Geylord or Mercy Asimba

Geylord or Mercy Asimba during their engagement shoot. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Maryanne Gicobi

What you need to know:

  • From grinding poverty to health challenges and depression, actuarial scientists Mercy and Geylord have gone through many challenges to get to where they are.
  • Their love kept them strong through it all.

There’s nothing about UK-based actuarial scientists Geylord or Mercy Asimba that says anything about the struggles they’ve overcome as individuals and as a couple to get where they are today.

