Our fathers speak from their graves

Our dead fathers often freak us out when they whisper, in the dead of the night, and - what's worse - only we can hear their voices.

Nobody else can hear their voices but us. Not the person we share a pillow with. Not the folks we share a pot of tripe or tipple with. And that's because our dead fathers don't speak audibly. They speak in our fleeting thoughts, which come to us when we're in a fix - or when we're just chilling - and we wonder if we’ll end up like them. Or, if we'll even measure up to the giants they were.

Sure, we fight the morbid thoughts. We put up fights of our lives. We swear we will be better fathers and men. We swear we will do better. Yet, a strange force - and an enticing voice - seems to pull us to the same damn fate which befell our fathers.

Sometimes, they speak to us when we stare at the old pictures we took. They speak to us about the fortitude and courage our fathers had, raising so many children - and supporting extended families - yet never raising a voice to complain.

There are times they remind us about the grave mistakes they made, which caused the family untold grief. Other times, when they speak, they remind us about their great and sacrificial acts, which were taken for granted. Until now. Until it's too late.

There are times they speak to us about being forgotten and forsaken by one's children and clan. Other times they speak to us about the abuse they suffered. When this happens, we ask ourselves: “Will I end the same way?”

Our dead fathers are speaking to us. Speaking to us about eventualities. Speaking cold hard facts. Their words aren’t meant to scare but to prepare us. Emotionally prepare us for what loved ones and life will throw at us when we reach a certain age.

They speak to us when we replay the conversations we had. We now treat those random conversations like rare gems.

We kick ourselves in the foot because some things, that were supposed to be said, were not said. And so, when our dead fathers speak to us, we know we'll never really get closure. We will have to live with regrets. Or go to therapy. Which, because of our ego, many of us think is a waste of time and money.

Our dead fathers are speaking to us. Imploring us to avoid the mistakes they made. Cautioning to look out for the pitfalls and traps which made them lose priceless jewels.

“I got this, dad,” we swear to ourselves. “I’m good, pops.”

And then we find ourselves trapped in cycles, familial and familiar cycles, which are too hard to break.

“Who would've thought,” we hear our dead fathers sighing.

Our dead fathers are speaking to us. Telling us it's futile to try and turn back the hands of time. Counselling us - through the choices they made - that what we should instead do is redeem time while we're still alive.

One day, our dead fathers will stop speaking to us. That will happen when we join them on the other side of eternity.

But until we transition, our dead fathers will keep speaking to us. Like it or not, turn deaf ears or be attentive like a trained guard dog; our dead fathers will speak to us until our time here is up.