My wife abandoned me and our daughters

Equal responsibility is many times apportioned using different approaches including consideration of biological functions of either parent

By  Eric Mukoya

My wife walked out on me three months ago and left me with our daughters. Please help. She has a good job, and I don’t. I am taking care of our daughters alone. How can I compel her to support the family and also have a relationship with our children? I am desperate.

