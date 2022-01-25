Alice Irungu and John Booth

Alice Irungu and John Booth met on an online dating platform.

My life is proof that it’s never too late to start over 

By  Margaret Maina

In 2007, Alice Irungu’s husband passed away from complications of a heart ailment he had battled for two years. This was the first of many challenges that would plague her life. 

