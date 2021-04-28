Josphat Maina
Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

DN2

Prime

My inability to walk doesn’t limit me

By  Magdalene Wanja

What you need to know:

  • As a little boy growing up in Nakuru, Josphat dreamt of becoming an international gospel preacher one day.
  • Little did he know that he would have to rely on his positive attitude to get through the challenge of losing his ability to walk.

Celebrated motivational speaker and author Nick Vujicic once said that the challenges in our lives are there to strengthen our convictions. They are not there to run us over. And 23-year-old Josphat Maina is a testament to this. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Life without limits

  2. Ask HR: Should I concede and remove the family pictures on my office desk top?

  3. PRIME Baraza JM: Let’s talk about mileage...

  4. Kitoto: I can't get my ex-girlfriend off my mind

  5. Wife Speak: Hurt people hurt others

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.