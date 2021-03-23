Teenage couple
My girlfriend is in love with me, but I don’t feel the same way

By  Philip Kitoto

Senior Pastor and Relationship Expert

International Christian Centre

What you need to know:

  • I would suggest that you let her know that you don’t love her.
  • If you don’t, you may waste her time and cause her more significant pain in the future.

Hi,

