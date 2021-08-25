My autistic daughter changed my life

I was a special child afflicted by polio at six months. I needed extensive care and assistance, and I readily received it from my family. This was in the mid-60s in Kikuyu Town. My nine siblings adored me and would take turns carrying me on their backs as they would a baby doll since I could not walk. I used crutches or crawled. A great part of me is a reflection of the unmatched love I received from my family.

I hated it so much when people stared strangely at me. I would pelt stones at the children, who would laugh at me. But it only happened when my protective mother was away. My family loved me openly, as opposed to hiding me from the stares of the public.

High self-esteem

While I grew up different from the ‘normal’ children, my self-awareness and self-esteem remained high. I realised that I was capable of achieving any dreams I had, despite my disability. And today, I am limitless. I can do anything that any other person would, maybe apart from wearing high heels.

I started my schooling journey in a competitive environment in Kikuyu Township Primary School where I interacted with other ‘normal’ children. It was not an easy experience as I would be constantly required to ignore the sharp stares and glares directed at me, being a child who crawled while others walked.

It is during my primary school days that I trained to walk without crutches. By the time I joined Moi Girls for my secondary education, I could walk comfortably like others, only more carefully so as not to trip.

Hydroponic system at the Autism Foundation International where they grow vegetables. Photo credit: Pool

I met my husband, Rodgers Thiong’o in Kikuyu Town, in 1988. I was a student at Blanes College and he was working at his woodwork shop in Kikuyu. He would escort me from Kikuyu Town to school in a matatu on most days. He did not look at my disability. Instead, he viewed me as a human being with great potential, and one with whom he would like to raise a family.

An accident

When I was seven months pregnant with our second daughter Tanya, I skidded and fell in the washroom. It necessitated urgent medical attention. I went to the hospital for tests and scans, after which the doctor informed me that my unborn baby’s spinal cord had twisted, and the brain had been affected, which would lead to her autistic condition. I was so shocked that I fainted. I cried all the tears I had in me at that moment.

My husband, who has been my most outstanding social support system since day one, and to whom I am eternally grateful, was standing next to me. He encouraged me to stand up and acknowledge the outcome. I wasn’t as strong then as I am today.

When Tanya was born, we realised that she could not keep her neck steady. She was always leaning and could hardly stare at us. She also wasn’t as bubbly as you would expect from a child. She would cry unusually a lot. We visited a paediatrician, and that is when the news was broken to us: our daughter Tanya was autistic. I cried. I was drenched in my tears. I wondered why me? Why us?

Instantly, I knew my experience as a mother would never be the same again. My husband, for a second time, stood up for me at my weakest. He said, “Your parents took care of you. You will have to extend the same care and love to our daughter. You have my support,” he reassured me. I knew that a lifetime responsibility of caregiving was at hand.

Truly, no parent is ever ready for the responsibility that comes with taking care of a special needs child. You have no life of your own. You have to live within them: know when they are hungry, when it’s time for them to sleep, clean up, dress up, and virtually do anything you can think of that is required to give them life. I cut short my hair, as I knew there would never be time for salon, and as a symbol of new life to which I was adapting.

When Tanya was born, I was 28 and working as a banker. I did not immediately quit to take care of her, although looking back today, I wish I had left the bank earlier. My husband, a woodwork expert running his wood workshop business, and I, a banker, had limited options.

We hired caregivers to look after Tanya while we were away. However, we cannot talk of pleasant experiences with the house helps. Many of them charged us hefty fees or twice the usual salary, and they did not care for our daughter with the passion and patience required in taking care of children with special needs, and in the case of my daughter, autism.

Numerous times, my neighbours telephoned to inform me that Tanya was crying in the house. You can imagine receiving that distressing call when you are attending to a customer. Many times like those, when I left the workplace had not balanced my accounts, and I would only discover much later that I had given more money than was required.

Banking while taking care of my autistic daughter was a traumatising experience. I wish employers would consider parents taking care of children with special needs and offer them flexible working terms. It was, to me, like I had two full-time jobs going on at the same time but in different locations, yet with similarly high demands.

Dignified care

In one unfortunate year, I employed 17 house managers, each coming and leaving as they pleased. Some left unceremoniously: locking my daughter up when no one else was at home and taking off. After serious consideration, I figured I was not giving my daughter the best care, although I needed to keep my job to pay bills. I was also taking care of our eldest daughter, Sandra, who is 29 now.

My husband quit his job to take care of our daughter. We decided not to ever employ a house help again and instead offer the required care to Tanya by ourselves. At some point, however, I considered taking Tanya to a home of special needs children.

I was still figuring how best I could give her dignified care.

The plans to have a school for children with autism were underway, but I had not yet figured out the urgency until one visit to the school I had taken my daughter to. She was now a grown-up girl, and I found her soiled by her periods.

When I asked, the caregivers said they had forgotten to change her pads. Tanya was 10. I felt broken. I told myself that if Tanya were a “normal” girl, she would have taken care of her hygiene. I cried.

I knew it was time to establish a school where the best care would be extended to children living with autism. That was in 2018, two years after I had registered The Autism Foundation International as a community-based organisation. Now, my husband and I were at home, jobless and without big checks at the end of the month but with greater responsibilities. Fortunately, Sandra, who had a stable job, stepped in to assist us financially to meet our needs.

I later opened the doors of our school for other parents to enrol their autistic children. I quit my banking job after working for 28 years. I do not regret leaving the bank, but I do feel that if I left earlier, I would have offered early intervention, and my daughter would have improved more.

Special diet

On taking care of my daughter and the other autistic children, I learned on the job. I thrust myself into a research through reading and working closely with experienced specialists for guidance. One of the fundamental lessons I gathered was on their diet. You cannot believe how much transformative impact diet can have on you. We often take what we eat for granted, usually not paying attention to what gets into our mouths.

If you keenly listen around, the school is relatively quiet. This, you can attest, is unlike a special needs school. Why? The magic of diet. I learned that the first thing I needed to cut off their diet was sugar. People with autism are greatly affected by sugary foods and drinks, as their digestive systems are hypersensitive. Instead, we adapted a diet of tubers such as sweet potatoes, cassava, and arrowroots.

We also feed them on cereals and enough vegetables. Notably, vegetables are expensive to buy, and so we grow ours using hydroponic technology. We feed them on groundnuts, sardine, and chicken, which are a great source of proteins for them.

To clean their digestive system and help detox, we offer the children cucumbers and spiked melon and enough clean water. We also realised that boiled potatoes have a calming effect that soothes them to sleep.

Therapy and exercise

In addition, autistic children need therapy and regulated exercises. We are fortunate to have received therapy equipment from Safaricom Foundation through Ndoto Zetu, the telecom’s philanthropic arm. The equipment included a trampoline, hammocks, massage table, balance boards, and mat making strings.

The equipment is expensive yet necessary, and many parents with autistic children do not afford them. For us, we have also been able to open our gates to children in the neighbourhood to come and play with our children. This has helped in bonding and strengthening social cohesion.

We believe it will play a major role in eroding stigma towards children living with special needs.

Challenges

We have 12 autistic children in our institution and eight trained teachers and caregivers. The ratio should be minimal to help give the children enough attention. However, it has not been an easy walk, with the many challenges we have had to overcome, some almost impossible.

We fund the children’s stay and care almost entirely from our pockets. Some parents can pay school fees while others only pay in part, yet we need to care for all of them equally. For example, taking care of a child a day cost us Sh 2,500. We pay our teachers a thousand shillings a day, and our caregivers earn five hundred shillings.

I have been to government offices to seek bursaries for the children. However, the heart-breaking response I get is that there are no bursaries for “those,” in which case I’m left to assume that “those” refers to the children living with autism.

The only time I have crossed paths with a government official was when I erected a billboard informing the public that we had a school for children with autism. A government officer walked in to find out if I had the required certifications to run the school.

Some of the suppliers who bring us foodstuff overcharge us. Others offer us services that do not last. We have had to learn the hard way, but we are getting there.

Here at TAFI, we are open to any assistance that could help offer these kids a better experience as they grow.

The pain of stigma

Stigma is another challenge that we are dealing with. There is a considerable awareness gap regarding autism and special needs in general. People living with autism are not entirely accepted in our society. Discrimination in social spaces such as hotels, where diets for such people is not considered, is quite apparent. However, the narrative is changing.

Ending discrimination against children with autism begins at the family unit. Parents should enlighten their children that those living with autism are also human beings deserving human dignity and are only special.

That will erode stigma. It will also help invite children with autism to social functions to incorporate them with the rest of the normal growing children. This would end the social exclusion we witness today and make our society more open to diversity and more supportive of people with special needs.