Prime

My autistic daughter changed my life

Njeri Kahiu

Njeri Kahiu is the Founder of The Autism Foundation International.

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (4)

By  MUCHIRA GACHENGE

What you need to know:

  • I hated it so much when people stared strangely at me. 
  • I would pelt stones at the children, who would laugh at me.
  • But it only happened when my protective mother was away.
  • My family loved me openly, as opposed to hiding me from the stares of the public.

I was a special child afflicted by polio at six months. I needed extensive care and assistance, and I readily received it from my family. This was in the mid-60s in Kikuyu Town. My nine siblings adored me and would take turns carrying me on their backs as they would a baby doll since I could not walk. I used crutches or crawled. A great part of me is a reflection of the unmatched love I received from my family.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.