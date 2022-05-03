Music licence: Bars, matatus risk Sh500,000 fine for non-compliance

With the re-introduction of music licences last week, matatu operators, concert promoters and bars now risk a fine of up to Sh500,000 for non-compliance.

The new Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua last week reinstated the licences that had been suspended since 2020.

Flanked by Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) and Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) members in Machakos, Dr Mutua announced the reinstatement of the music licences to establishments or events that are keen to use local music.

The licences were suspended to caution various businesses that use or play music for their own promotions following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Following the pandemic that crippled businesses globally, we are now laying strategies to get back on our feet. Part of those strategies is engagement with our clients. The work of Collective Management Organizations (MSCK, PRISK and KAMP), is not to kill or fight businesses. Our work is to collect and distribute royalties for our members. As we rise from the pandemic, music plays a critical role both as a career and an avenue to create wealth and jobs,” Mutua stated.

With the reinstatement of the licences, Dr Mutua said that his organisation will start issuing licences to the relevant parties with the intention of collecting revenue for their members.

The MCSK CEO said that failure to pay for the licences amounts to exploitation of artists who have worked hard to produce content.

He warned that persons or establishments who will not adhere to the collection rules will be charged with infringement of Section 38 of the Kenya Copyrights Act 2021.

According to the Copyright Act Section 38 that contains provisions for offense and penalties infringements, subsection (2) states that: “Any person who causes a literary or musical work, an audio-visual work or a sound recording to be performed in public at a time when copyright subsists in such work or sound recording and where such performances is an infringement of that copyright, shall be guilty of an offence unless he is able to prove that he had acted in good faith and had no reasonable grounds for supposing that copyright would or might be infringed.”

In such a scenario, Subsection (7) will take precedence stating,

“Any person guilty of an offence under subsection (2) shall be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh500,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding four years or to both.

With this enforcement, bars, restaurants, hotels, salons, exhibitions, cyber cafes and banks will not be spared either.