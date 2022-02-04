Mercy Walker: In music business, be assertive and make firm decisions

Recording artiste Mercy Walker says establishing herself in the music industry was not easy, especially since her generation appears to be pivoting towards Gengetone music.

With all the Gengetone hype, the 20-year-old rising star was afraid it would not be easy for her music to be heard.

Although her sound is different, she has been able to get her music recognised.

“My first song, ‘Mbona’, is a love song which talks about a woman who gets her heart broken by a cheating man, and I was sceptical about releasing it for fear of failure,” she said.

“My sound is afropop and I was not sure how people were going to react to it. But, surprisingly, it did amazingly well.”

Experience comes with time and this is evident with her second song, “Delilah”, which has a more upbeat sound.

“‘Delilah’, I can say, really played a major part in putting my name on the entertainment map. I like writing songs based on real-life situations.

Dating young girls

“I wanted to highlight the issue of old men dating young girls who are my age. And I wanted to tell other girls like me that they should not be easily infatuated by these old men just because they are dangling the carrot of an easy flashy life, when in reality they only want to derail their future.”

Her career has been marked by the usual ups and downs.

She explains: “I first knew I could sing when I was in grade eight. I remember there was a school event and I was chosen to sing. I was very frightened because I knew impressing teenagers that were my classmates was not an easy thing. But I thank God it went better than I expected and after that I would participate in all school events including festivals.”

Fate had its plans, and after she finished secondary school in 2019 she met with music producer Benali.

“A local artiste heard me sing and asked me to become one of her backup singers for a song she was working on.

“And while we were in the studio, Benali heard me sing and asked me to see him the following day. I remember I walked from my house to his studio because I did not have bus fare, because I knew this was an opportunity I did not want to miss out on.”

That sealed her fate. At first, her parents objected to her dreams but she said they eventually relented and recognised their daughter’s talent.

“Talking about it helped because later on when I wanted to shoot my first music video and I asked them for financial help they willingly gave it to me.

“Music is a lifestyle for me and anyone who wants to be successful in the industry needs to be assertive in their decisions.”