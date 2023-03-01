Master the art of communicating your dream

Circa 90s. After I cleared high school, my heart was set on pursuing music. But there was one problem; my father could hear none of it. He was a church elder and believed secular music was a tool of the devil.

This was a time when the only form of communication was through letters. My letters came care of my father. In pursuit of my dream, I entered a music talent competition. When my father received the letter, he opened it, read it, and tore it.

“No child of mine is going to do music,” he declared. “Not under my roof.”

Music was running in my veins. But I did not know how to communicate this fact – and gift – to my father, as we had two opposing worldviews. To him, music was demonic. Yet, my uncle – my mother’s brother – did music and lived for some time in Tanzania, doing music.

Times may change, but I can’t say the same for mindsets. I feel like many young people are caught between what they were born to do, and the careers their parents are pushing them into. And it is not that their parents are wrong. They want what, in their belief, is best for their child. Well, other times parents do this as an ego trip. They want to boast about their child’s achievements.

It is not easy to communicate a consuming dream to folks who are set in their ways. The Bible commands us to honour our parents, so it may be well with us. You communicate your dream with honour. Your folks may not fully know, yet, what they are doing, but you accord them respect and pray they will have a change of heart.

Sacrifice

You communicate your consuming dream with sacrifice. Here is what I mean. If your folks are dead set that you will do a specific course in university, and nothing else, make time to pursue your dream. Find a way or make one. There is nothing sadder than reaching the end of your life and regretting not taking chances to pursue your dream.

If your folks see you making sacrifices to pursue your dream, they will know it means the world to you. This might just be the thing that will change their minds.

You communicate your consuming dream by pursuing it consistently. If you are engaged in something else – it could be schooling or holding down a job – pursue your dream on the side. Be ambidextrous. Someone said that drops of water hollow out a stone, not by force, but by constantly dropping.

Consistency has a way of saying what no words ever can. What do you think when you see a man who’s consistent at his craft, even if it seems not to be bearing any fruit? It communicates that the man knows or perceives something others cannot perceive. Just like the drops of stone in the analogy, your consistency – against all odds – will speak volumes to your folks.

You communicate your consuming dream without fear of repercussions. How bad do you want it? If you want it that bad, nothing will stop you from talking about it and pursuing it. If you know deep in your heart that it was what you were meant to do, you do not give a hoot or a holler what people are saying, but what your heart is whispering.