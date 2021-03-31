Toyota Auris
Pool | Nation Media Group

DN2

Prime

I’m looking for a lady-like car and have nine in mind, narrow it down for me...

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

  • The Fielder is the kind of taxicab you find lurking outside a meat joint awaiting a client too drunk to drive themselves home, so it’s out.
  • The iST is not too bad, but the second generation car doesn't really stand out like the first one.

Hi Baraza,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Entrepreneurship is quite a lonely journey

  2. PRIME Our arranged marriage

  3. Kitoto: Our two children hate each other, what can I do?

  4. PRIME Wife Speak: It is when idealism wears off that true love takes root

  5. PRIME I’m looking for a lady-like car...

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.