I refused to let spina bifida dictate how I lived my life

Dr Lynnete Moraa

Dr Lynnete Moraa. Growing up, Lynette was labelled negatively because she could not do most of the things her peers could do. Little did know she had a condition called spina bifida, which was diagnosed after many years of suffering.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Margaret Maina

Rude. Difficult. Lazy. These were just a few of the choice words Dr Lynnete Moraa’s friends and peers used to describe her growing up. This was because ordinary activities like house chores wiped out her energy and left her extremely tired with excruciating backaches. She used to wonder how people could work the whole day without getting tired.

