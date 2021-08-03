Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

Listen up, Mr President 

Street boy

Without food, Common Man's children are faced with two hard choices; dumpster-dive or die.

Photo credit: Igah | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • Sir, an increase in taxes means they'll be an increase in mental health issues in Common Man.

  • Mr President, an increase in taxes means that Common Man's business - which is the spine of the economy - will suffer mortal damage.

Dear Mr President, 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.