Here’s how to do a J-turn, but please, let it remain in the movies

Some time ago I came across the phrase “J-turn” but didn’t think much about it. Recently, I heard the phrase again. What does it mean?

Angela

***

A J-turn is a tactic for turning a car through 180 degrees without pause in its speed or direction of travel. It is much favoured by Hollywood movie makers and stunt driving shows, and is taught as an “escape” manoeuvre to close protection officers (bodyguards) who chauffeur VIPs who may be in danger of kidnapping or assassination,

Trouble up ahead? Stop, engage reverse and go backwards at full speed. Then slam on the brakes and simultaneously turn the steering to full lock. The body of the car will skid-pivot around its back wheels. When it has started that pivot (which only takes a second) change to first gear, and when the car has rotated 180 degrees straighten the steering and accelerate. The car will be going at about the same speed and in the same direction as the original reverse but will now be pointing/driving forwards and accelerating away from the trouble spot.

Getting it right takes practice, preferably starting on a purpose-built skid pan, then on a similarly large and open space with a grippier surface.

Handbrake turn

An equivalent manoeuvre for changing direction (but pointing forwards all the time) is called a handbrake turn. Trouble ahead? Pull on the handbrake and turn full lock. This breaks the traction on the rear wheels and the car will skid-pivot around its front wheels and come to a halt. While it is skidding, change down to first gear ready for an instant get-away in the opposite direction.