Let’s work together to reduce road accidents this festive season

During this festive season, most people tend to travel to celebrate with loved ones. There is also a lot of merrymaking, which, in many cases, involves alcohol, hence many accidents around this time are caused by driving under the influence of alcohol.

With this in mind, the festive season has been associated with high incidences of car accidents. Will this year’s holidays be different? It all depends on the behaviour of every road user, not just motorists, but passengers as well. For instance, do you obey traffic rules if you're a motorist? If you are a passenger, do you speak up when a matatu or bus driver drives recklessly?

Road accidents are attributed to varied factors, lack of compliance with basic traffic rules being one of them. The issue of speeding cannot be overstated, and so are unroadworthy vehicles and driver fatigue.

For passengers plying long-distance routes, it is important to board a vehicle that prioritises safety. Safety and compliance go hand in hand, one cannot exist without the other. Compliance in regard to road safety entails obeying traffic rules. If a random survey were to be conducted on our roads, the number of non-compliant vehicles would be astonishing.

Compliance involves following the policies laid down, including the installation of speed governors, which ensures that public service vehicles don’t go beyond the speed limit – PSV vehicles have a significant role to play in ensuring passenger safety.

Safety vs Profitability

This factor boils down to companies choosing the safety of their passengers over profitability. Over the years, several interventions and remedies have been implemented with varying success. Speed regulations are a universal and natural response given the global evidence against speeding.

The government has passed some laws to ensure that road safety rules are adhered to, but bringing down the number of road accidents is a collaborative effort between the public sector and the private sector.

Easy Coach Limited’s Managing Director, Mr Azym Dossa, says that safety is a key component of the firm, pointing out that the company’s brand is anchored on road safety and reliability.

“We frequently train our drivers in an effort to promote road safety awareness, from experience, regular re-training builds in our drivers a focused outlook, not just during the festive period, but every day,” adds Mr Dossa.

In the PSV sector, fatigue is often attributed to road accidents, especially in the case of drivers that ply long-distance routes. It is an issue that the Easy Coach boss acknowledges, and explains that his business has found a way around it – ensuring that their drivers work in eight-hour shifts, in line with National Transport Safety Authority regulations.