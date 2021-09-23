Legal Clinic: Will changes in childcare law benefit children? 

Sad woman

Children will not suffer not unless those around choose to ignore the law.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Eric Mukoya

What you need to know:

  • The law at its politest intent, beginning with the Constitution at Article 53, is the absolute demonstration that children must be removed, if need be, from conditions that increase and embolden their vulnerability, even if this means taking them away from their biological parents.
  • Similarly, put in places where their protection is guaranteed.

Hi Eric, 
I read recently of a Bill giving 50-50 rights to mother and father, regardless if they were married or not. Many MPs backed it. The newspapers reported it as a win for men. But I thought to myself it was the child that might end up suffering. Kindly break down what that means for parents; thanks. 

