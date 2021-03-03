Legal Clinic: My futile search for a dependency pass from eCitizen

The frustration you face originates from the e-Citizen platform’s inability to decipher your commands due to its programmed chronological nature. 

By  Eric Mukoya

What you need to know:

  • For a foreign national to acquire the Alien card, the following must be provided.
  • A dully-filled, signed online application form 50 and presented to the Immigration office at Nyayo House, Nairobi, accompanied or supported by; copy of a valid travelling passport, whose purpose is to prove the applicant’s nationality and identity.
  • Two recently coloured passport size photographs pressed against a white background, taken not more than twelve months before the date of application.

Dear Mr Mukoya,

