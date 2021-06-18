Legal Clinic: My child's dad gave nod to name change in birth certificate

I informed the father of my child that I wanted to change the name on the birth certificate and he said he had no problem with that.

By  Eric Mukoya

What you need to know:

  • If this child is below six months, then the name change can be treated as the first registration and requires no legal or administrative caution.
  • However, after the expiry of six months since birth, as stated in Section 8 of the Birth and Death Registration Act, Registrar’s written authorisation is required for such change of name once the prescribed fee is paid.
  • A child’s name can be changed by a guardian or parent if it is within two years since birth.

Hello Eric,
I informed the father of my child that I wanted to change the name on the birth certificate and he said he had no problem with that. What steps should I follow now that I have his consent? Martha

