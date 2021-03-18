Legal Clinic: Is inheritance based on the number of wives or children?

My father had two wives, both of whom are now dead.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Eric Mukoya

What you need to know:

  • Land seems to be the most sought-after commodity in Kenya, making its access, use and control the most contentious and grievous issue in many polygamous nature families.
  • The value we place on land as a society often creates a reasonable and unreasonable expectation among people, especially those who may entirely rely on its production for survival.

Hi Eric,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Oprah's oversized royal interview glasses spark Swiss specs frenzy

  2. Covid may become 'seasonal', UN says

  3. New embryo models offer hope for research on miscarriages, birth defects

  4. Legal Clinic: What does inheritance depend on?

  5. Ouch! Here is what you can do when a pet bites you

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.