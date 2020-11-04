Kisima Music and Film Awards makes comeback after seven years

One of the oldest annual talent award programmes, Kisima Music & Film Awards, has made a comeback after a seven-year hiatus.

This year’s edition will be held on December 13 at the Carnivore grounds in Nairobi, with Nation Media Group as the official media partner.

Announcing its return, Dr Fred Simiyu, who chairs the Awards committee, said for the first time, it will be open to entries from the entire African continent.

“This year’s Kisima Music & Film Awards is a Pan African event dedicated to tell the African narrative through culture, music, stories and creativity with the theme ‘Reawakening the soul, spirit and vibrancy of Africa through Music and Film’,” said Dr Simiyu.

Digital nomination

The use of digital nomination platforms will allow all of Africa’s bilingual diversities — Anglophone, Francophone, Lusophone and Arabic north — to nominate their champions and heroes before the team of eminent, experienced panel of industry players, music scholars, veteran musicians and film artists to pick the finalists.

During the gala night on December 13, artists will be awarded in 18 categories — nine each in music and film.

A further 18 awards have been specifically created for Kenya.

Details of the entry and awards categories can be found on https://kisimamusicfilmawards.africa/#.

Originally known as Kisima Awards, it was founded by Mr Pete Odera and the legendary music producer Tedd Josiah.