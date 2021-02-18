Just a Man: Men, visit these four places before you die

Police custody

To many folks who’ve never visited a prison, the name inmate conjures images of the scum of the world, who should never be allowed to walk free.

Photo credit: File

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • To many folks who’ve never visited a prison, the name inmate conjures images of the scum of the world. 
  • A prison visit or stay makes a man cherish life’s little mercies.
  • It’s only when you lose your home that you realise the importance of creature comforts.

This isn’t a bucket list. It’s a “turnaround list”. It’s a list of places that, after a man visits, they’ll pause and think, really think about their life.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Legal Clinic: How do I add my husband’s name to my national ID?

  2. Just a Man: Men, visit these four places before you die

  3. Pawrenting: Caring for ageing pets

  4. Home Engineer: Motherhood is love

  5. Rev Njue: Parenting can’t be delegated

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.