Just a Man: From midlife crisis to catharsis

Midlife crisis

A midlife crisis can be likened to the valley of the shadow of death

Photo credit: Samuel Muigai | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

Unlike no other time in recent memory, men are going through a particularly rough time. Covid-19 has bitten their lives, marriages, life savings, jobs, businesses and mental health. What’s a man supposed to do when Covid-19 hits smack in the middle of a midlife crisis? How does one turn a midlife crisis into, hopefully, midlife catharsis? For me, the answer is in the famous Psalm 23 and involves several core steps.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.