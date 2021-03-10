Just a Man: Every destiny's child needs a Mr Mburia

Every child needs a Mr Mburia.

Photo credit: Igah

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • Destiny has a knack for flashing clues, and dropping subtle hints.
  • You miss them; your dream is deferred.
  • Hit them, and you're good to go

I'm in Form Four. After serving a suspension, I've reported back to Dagoretti High School; my thoroughly displeased dad in tow. In Mr Mburia's office, dad gives me one helluva tongue-lashing, enough to make Old Nick repent and take altar boy duties. Mr Mburia, the headmaster, looks at me in studious silence.

