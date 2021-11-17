Joyce Kimani: Surgery that saved my life

More than 25 years after undergoing open heart surgery, Joyce Kimani wears her scar proudly, a powerful reminder of all she has overcome since being diagnosed with a heart problem as a child.

When she was nine, doctors told her mother that it was a miracle that she was still alive. Joyce, now 37, was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects that are present at birth, and polycythemia, an increase in the number of red blood cells in the body.

This diagnosis, which showed she had three holes and a strained artery, has left her with a permanent scar across her chest following a three-hour surgery that was carried out in the US.

A hole in the heart is a defect present at birth. The hole occurs in the wall that separates the heart's lower chambers, allowing blood to pass from the left to the right side of the heart. The oxygen-rich blood then gets pumped back to the lungs instead of out to the body, causing the heart to work harder, weakening it in the process. In addition, Joyce's blood was very thick, she would undergo a procedure which involved the doctors extracting it and then diluting it.

Joyce grew up in a family of seven children in Shabab, Nakuru. Her father was an accountant, her mother a primary school teacher. Her mother, Margaret Kimani, says that she knew there was something wrong with Joyce a few months after birth.

Poor Vision

“My daughter was only a few months old when I noticed she could not see well since her eyes would not open, even when she turned two years old, she still couldn’t see well. Her fingers were clubbed and she had blue lips, brown hair and a persistent running nose that made her a target for bullies,” says Margaret.

After her diagnosis, Joyce had to get monthly injections to boost her immunity.

“My mother tells me that the period before the jabs commenced, I would often be very weak and could not function, I could not even run, and had no energy to play with my peers. The first doctor to tell my mum what was wrong with me told her that I would have the injections until I was 18 years old - then, I would go to Kenyatta National Hospital for monthly checkups,” recalls Joyce. When she turned nine, her family decided to send her to India for surgery they hoped would cure her, but the trip was cancelled last minute after the hospital told her parents that it was a very hard and complicated procedure they were hesitant to do.

They were told to “wait on God.” Joyce continued with her studies and kept on going for monthly checkups, trying to live as normal a life as possible.

“When I turned 12, two missionaries, my parents’ longtime friends, Chuck and Joyce Weller, visited our home. They had a conversation with my mother about my condition and promised to see how I could get help once they returned back to their home in Ohio, in the US.”

They kept their word, 10 months later, in 1997, Joyce bid her family goodbye, she was on her way to the US for the long awaited surgery. At the airport, she cried uncontrollably, afraid of what awaited her in a foreign land.

“It was a very traumatic moment, I did not know whether I would return home or whether I would die in that hospital, my biggest fear was never seeing my family again. I was just sad,” she says.

This uncertainty also plagued her parents.

“They were not sure whether they were seeing me for the last time. I cried throughout the flight. I could not believe my mother was not accompanying my father and I, since she had been my pillar throughout this fight. I really gave my father a hard time.”

As she awaited the procedure, she was overwhelmed with different emotions.

“I kept asking if I was going to die. The surgeons took me through the whole procedure and told us that there was no guarantee that I would wake up from the surgery. At one point, my father, fearful and frustrated, told them they should have allowed me to die in Kenya instead of convincing him to have the surgery done in a foreign country with no promise that I would pull through.”

Joyce underwent the surgery at a mission hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, a successful surgery, after all, she is telling this story.

“I was in the theater for three hours, thereafter, I was taken to the ICU. The hospital took care of all the expenses, the hospital bills, including the air tickets. This was such a relief to my parents.

The open heart surgery involved widening the pulmonary valve and enlarging the passage from the right ventricle to the pulmonary artery, improving blood flow to the lungs.

The pulmonary stenosis, which refers to a narrowing of the valve located between the lower right heart chamber and the lung arteries, was relieved by removing some of the muscle below the pulmonic valve that was causing the narrowing, enlarging the pulmonic valve and using what is known as a transannular patch to enlarge the pulmonary artery. For the one month that Joyce and her father were in the US for observation following the surgery, they were accommodated by a couple friends of Chuck and Joyce Weller.

“The healing process took around three months and I remember getting nightmares and sweating all night. It was at this point where I broke my voice (literally), but it could have been worse as my voice could have disappeared during the surgery,” she says.

Her return to Kenya earned her a name - miracle child, a name she is called to date in honour of that unlikely miracle that took place so far away from home.

“Besides my family, my friends also helped me with my recovery process. I could not attend school, so my whole class came to visit me - it was so humbling. Post-surgery, my father would bathe me and take care of me since he managed to get leave from work,” she says, adding that her family remains her biggest pillar, her source of support.

“My six siblings would buy me books, which they would stock in my room to ensure that I did not get bored, they also cleaned my room - my brother even taught me how to ride a bike when it was safe enough to move around. It took three months to get back on my feet, but during that period, all I felt was love.”

The huge scar across her chest does not bother her, it is a daily reminder of just how lucky she is to be alive.

“Before the surgery, I was counselled and prepared on the impact the scars might affect my self-esteem. I was told how important it was to never be ashamed to show it as it would be a mark that I overcame something that might have killed me,” she explains.

Joyce has, on several occasions, attracted stares and questions when she wears anything that shows the scar, but for her, it is an opportune moment to share her story of resilience. “Some people go to great lengths to cover their scars after surgery like mine, but I have accepted mine and wear it with pride.”

Today, Joyce leads an active, normal, full life devoid of restrictions, and she is able to do pretty much everything.

“I am in perfect health. I can do things I could not have done before. I run marathons, I hike regularly, I swim and play for hours - I think I am trying to make up for the time I lost before the surgery,” she says, a big smile on her face.

Since that day, September 29, 1997, which was World Heart Day, she has never been hospitalised for any health condition.

Joyce, who has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Makerere University, Kampala, is currently the regional manager for the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime. She has been a journalist and a human rights defender for the last 12 years.

“I am driven by the urgent desire to heal a hurting world. Medically, I have no challenges so far, and maintaining a work-life balance has been something that I have learnt with time since I want to do so much.”

Joyce volunteers at children’s hospitals as well as the Fadlcarda Leukemia Foundation, a cancer trust in Nairobi that creates public awareness in communities about childhood cancer.

Every September, the foundation visits children at the Kenyatta National Hospital Pediatric Oncology Ward to spend a day with them.

Annually, Joyce and her friends host a fun day for children from different children’s homes, they interact and play with them and mentor them.

It is her way of showing love to the children just as she was shown love when she needed it.

“On a professional level, I mentor journalists in my capacity as the vice chair of the Kenya Correspondents Association. The impact of such mentorship is that so many stories like mine have been highlighted, with many getting help for their various conditions.”

Joyce is working towards opening a library in a children’s hospital to encourage a reading culture – reading, she learnt from her experience, can help you forget your pain for some time.