Joyce Kimani was born with a congenital heart disease that made it impossible for her to lead a normal life.

Joyce Kimani: Surgery that saved my life

By  Margaret Maina

 More than 25 years after undergoing open heart surgery, Joyce Kimani wears her scar proudly, a powerful reminder of all she has overcome since being diagnosed with a heart problem as a child.

