JM Baraza: All about the Toyota Land Cruiser 100

Thank you for your incisive review of motor vehicles. I religiously follow them and have subscribed to your MPA Journal for more. I am a recent convert to the Toyota stable from German brands, not because of any particular disappointment with the pointed star, but out of need. The German Sedans cannot get me to my village due to sand digging, which has completely destroyed our village roads. I do not trust German SUVs that much unless you convince me otherwise.

Now, I recently fell in love with the 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser 100 which is the 50th Anniversary Edition of the Land Cruiser, badged VX Limited. It has the 4.2L Turbo Diesel Engine 1HD-FTE.

You might have reviewed it, but kindly review this model again and compare it to the Land Cruiser 200 model V8 iteration of the 2008 to 2020 series. For fairness, compare Diesel to Diesel only. You may add something on the Petrols if any. If I get to own this Land Cruiser 100, what are some of the critical aspects to pay keen attention to when servicing it at a mileage of 200,000 Kilometres and beyond? You will notice I have deliberately avoided talking about Fuel consumption and parts because such debate is irrelevant when discussing such cars.

Hi George,

I'm glad you are a subscriber to my publications. There is more stuff coming, you can subscribe to that too. I recently laid eyes on a short film in which a brand new German saloon (three-pointed star, no less) was being driven more sideways than forward through a goat path that can best be described as "barely tractable". That is when you see the much-vaunted 4Matic all-wheel drive system at work (though full disclosure: off-roading was not the intended purpose of the 4Matic system in the German saloon).

Sand, you say? I have a friend with yet another German saloon, also with a three-pointed star, and I made use of his vehicle as the lead car for the recently concluded Great Run XVIII. Part of that usage involved a short hop from Lodwar town to Eliye Springs, a road that we were told needed Landcruisers courtesy of its sandy consistency.

Well, that German saloon made the trip without qualm, including an attempted rescue mission of a Subaru that got stuck. Why did the Subaru get stuck? It was rescuing yet another German saloon (three-pointed star, no less, would you have guessed?) that was already stuck, and the Subaru started digging before beaching itself hopelessly. I'm starting to think this may be a driver issue...

German SUVs? There is only one: the Gangster-mobile, the Gelandewagen. They cost too much though, but they will go places and do things no other 4x4 can, not even the heavily celebrated Land Rovers and Landcruisers.

Speaking of Landcruisers: you and I share an infatuation - that of the 1HD-powered 100 Series. It is quite literally my dream car, but soaring prices have pushed me towards the 200 Series. For the same price you get a lot more substance... not "substance" in terms of quality, literal substance. The 200 is much bigger and much heavier than its predecessors. I will issue a disclaimer here and declare openly that I am discussing a well-kept 100 Series diesel versus a well-worn 200 Series petrol when I refer to similarity in prices.

But we are comparing apples to apples, no? Diesel vs diesel. Let's start off with the fact that for the price of one 200 Series diesel, with the incredible 1VD V8 engine, you can avail yourself of TWO very well kept 100 Series, both with 1HDs. Diesel-powered Toyota SUVs are expensive, irrespective of age...

The 200 Series is bigger and heavier than the 100, and this shows in the performance and handling. The 200 may have a V8, but it uses up to six of those eight cylinders just lugging itself around, leaving the remaining two to handle acceleration tasks. It struggles with obesity.

That obesity is also felt in the handling. The driver is isolated from anything going on around them and the 200 handles like a schooner, but of the few 200s I've driven, none had AHC (Active Height Control, a.k.a "air suspension"). Perhaps the ones fitted with AHC drive better. Braking is also a problem.

The weight of the 200 means it eats brake discs, and if you dabble in spirited driving, one of the recommendations is to do an upgrade soon after purchase for peace of mind. The size of the 200 makes it a tad bit untractable. It is difficult to park and unpark, and I recall writing "children could die in the path of a reversing VX" if your vehicle isn't equipped with a reversing camera.

The blind spots are huge, and as a guest driver, the dimensions take some getting used to. Parking lot dings may be collected on a high frequency if you are impatient. This size also compromises off-road ability if your path involves jungles and tight turns.

However, the 200 is the evolution of the 100, so it carries more tech while still toting Toyota's legendary reliability (the brakes, though). The higher trim models come with AHC (which was also available on the top spec 100s) as well as KDSS, the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, a trick-trick setup that adjusts front and rear stabilisers through a series of interconnected hydraulic lines and cylinders. The best part of the 200 Series is the 1VD-FTV turbo diesel V8 engine.

The 100? Time has been kind to it. It still looks handsome, it won't attract the wrong kind of attention like the 200, it is fast enough for most of your needs and a simple chipping of the engine unlocks hitherto untapped levels of performance (I drove a chipped one to Lake Ellis earlier this year and my son begged me to buy that vehicle from its current owner when I picked him from school in it), it will go anywhere without breaking, it handles well enough, doesn't show its weight and I think I just answered my own question. Why is the 100 becoming more expensive? Reread this paragraph.

The petrol versions of both are the compromise. You get most of the same benefits but you trade in buying price for fuel economy. The petrol versions are much cheaper than the diesel units, but they do have a thirst that can turn fearsome in short order. The 200 petrol is especially terrible at this, burning fuel at an alarming rate without a corresponding crescendo in outright velocity

(I understand you asked me to steer clear of fuel consumption matters, but it really had to come up. Refilling your tank between Nairobi and Mombasa is not really a good show, despite the depth of your pockets)

200,000km is nothing to a Landcruiser if my BMW is at 400,000+ and still running smoothly. Service it religiously, use the right oils and fuels and don't mistreat the turbo, that engine will probably run long after Skynet has eliminated mankind. Warm up the engine after a cold start before hightailing it out of the parking lot, allow the turbo to spool down after a hard run or a long jaunt before shutting down, and you'll enjoy your Landcruiser till kingdom come.

Now, I just need you people to buy my books so that I can afford a Landcruiser too....

Hi Baraza,

I guess you must have sniffed petrol when you responded to a reader seeking opinion on the Almera! That he should expect disrespect when wheeling this taxicab, you were even more brutal, observing that there is nothing absolutely special about the car and that he shouldn’t raise his expectations! Anyway, as your reader and having stayed with you for as long as I could afford a newspaper on Wednesday, this wasn’t a Subaru to receive nice words!

I offer apologies to the man on behalf of members of this forum. Back to my agenda, I know Toyota in this country is a household name going by the number of cars I see on our roads, but of late, other makes such as Mazdas, VWs and BMWs are becoming popular. Please assist me make an informed choice backed by facts when selecting between a VW Toureg 3000cc and a Fortuner 2700cc on the following parameters: Maintenance, Performance, Fuel consumption and Reliability. As you guide, please note I would also want to avoid the disrespect you keep on talking about. The car will be used for travelling upcountry, about 400Km from Nairobi once a month, but not for election campaigns.

Regards Collins

Hi Collins,

Well, what can I say? Facts are facts and no amount of mental and metaphysical gymnastics are going to change them. As I titled one of my films: "It is what it is".

I saw a "Volkswagen Touareg 3000cc" and immediately thought, "Good heavens, there goes another”. Another what? Another hopeful with a Teutonic glint in his eye and a handful of cabbage trying to distance himself from the seemingly cheapskate Japanese crowd, but unbeknownst to him, what lies ahead is a steep and very expensive learning curve on the factors affecting depreciation of a German car (we seem to be talking a lot about Germans today). Let's start breaking your heart, shall we?

Maintenance: well, the Touareg is a German car that rides on air suspension and relies on two batteries for its electrical needs. One of these batteries is underneath the driver's seat, which is electrically operated. You can see where this is going: accessing the second battery is a 48-hour task, most likely done by a garage whose labour charges are time-based, irrespective of the task at hand.

The 2700cc engine in the Fortuner is the Toyota 2TR-FE, an unbreakable chunk of metal if there ever was one. Parts are everywhere, even out there in the Chalbi Desert (I think I have narrated this adventure enough times, I don't need to repeat it). The vehicle has a simple, almost featureless interior, manually adjusted seats and only battery. All this is riding on steel coil springs. I don't need to elaborate any further, do I?

Performance: the Touareg is faster, and handles much better. I would have backed this up with numbers, but those numbers are fairly irrelevant, the Touareg will outrun the Fortuner anytime, anywhere.

Fuel consumption: When you refer to a 3000cc Touareg, my assumption is that it is a diesel-powered unit, but then again, it could be the supercharged petrol one in which case, there is no point comparing it to the Fortuner since these are two different leagues of luxury and performance. If it is the diesel Touareg, then it wins automatically. If it is the petrol one, then this will come down to how you drive the vehicle. A 300hp supercharged V6 can bring out some bad habits, you know...

Reliability: please see "Maintenance" above, then visit any random internet forum and ask about the reliability of Volkswagens. Once you are done laughing at all the jokes surrounding VWs and Check Engine lights, ask about the reliability of Toyotas. Once you are done watching the same videos of Hiluxes undergoing unspeakable acts being performed on them and still firing up afterwards, then ask about Touaregs. In case you had already committed to a Touareg before this correspondence was published, it may take a while for the tears on your neck to dry up.

I get that you want to avoid disrespect. The Touareg will attract the aforementioned Volkswagen jokes, but these will not be as bad as petrol station attendants assuming you are a paid chauffeur driving a county government car. For that 400km monthly sojourn upcountry, the Touareg is objectively better: it is more powerful, smoother, more comfortable, handles better, rides better, has superior creature comforts and conveniences and the Toyota doesn't even come close in terms of overall experience. However, once the dashboard starts lighting up, those tears I mentioned earlier? They will be premium in nature.