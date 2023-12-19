It’s Christmas on a budget for most Kenyan families this year

Maureen Okal’s children think she needs a refresher course on what Christmas is.

Not too long ago, the youngsters got pampered to no end during the Christmas season. They would go to the countryside to visit their grandmother. They would visit animal orphanages and eat out.

However, this year and the last have been different. Due to the toughening economic times, it has been all about bringing down the expenses—which translates to spending most of their holidays at their Nairobi home.

Ms Okal’s three children are aged between 10 and 5 while she has another set of adopted children aged between 15 and 7.

Maureen Okal is a Nairobi-based mother who is scaling down on the Christmas spend.



“We used to know that any time Christmas holidays were approaching, that was the time that the family was bonding together. That is the time that we would also want to have our children visit animal orphanages. We would also go home and be with relatives and friends in the village,” says Ms Okal.

“But right now, those are things that you cannot afford because the cost of living is too high. When you think of taking your children home (to the countryside), you are thinking, ‘Oh, the fuel prices have just shot up.’ When you go home, you know, the family now becomes large. You realise that you cannot afford it,” she adds.

Hers is one of the families that have had to change traditions due to budgetary constraints.

A report by World Remit focusing on a number of countries across the world, released earlier in the month, showed that Kenyans face an average increase of 24 per cent on costs during this year’s festive season compared to last year’s.

“Worldwide inflation will also hit Christmas shopping this year. According to our 2023 study, families around the world can expect to spend up to 24 percent more on Christmas this year,” said the study, which compares the average expenses incurred on food, gifts, and decorations during the festive season to the average household income.

Argues Ms Okal: “As a parent, all that you think is, ‘Hey, let me just be confined with my little family here, so that whatever little we get, we eat it from here.’”

“Christmas falls a week to the start of January. You have children that you’re supposed to send to school. Where are you going to get these fees if you spent it on Christmas festivities?” she adds in her interview with DN2 Parenting.

Another report released by consultancy firm Deloitte says that from January onwards, households will prioritise core spending.

Table showing commodity price increases from 2022 to 2023. Kenyans face an average increase of 24 per cent on costs during this year’s festive season compared to last year’s.



“Going into 2024, households are expected to prioritise essentials, with spending on food and non-alcoholic drinks, transport, and housing set to account for 68 per cent of household expenditure,” notes the report titled East Africa Macroeconomic Outlook.

But for children, it is hard to explain these concepts, which is why Ms Okal admits that she is having a hard time.

“It’s really hurting us. It hurts us a lot. Like even today (December 15) my son was asking me, ‘Mummy, why are we not going to see cucu?’” she says. “I’m not able to do that. So, they are not happy. They are asking me, ‘Is it really Christmas?’”

Paul Moses Wabwire is a certified public accountant who is also a tax expert and an economics analyst. He tells DN2 Parenting that several factors are behind the high cost of living.

Paul Moses Wabwire is a certified public accountant who is also a tax expert and an economics analyst. He says high taxes, depreciation of Kenya shilling and fuel increase has contributed to high cost of living.



“Factor number one is the depreciating Kenya shilling against other currencies. Most of our consumables are imported from foreign countries. When businesses procure those imported goods, they dig deeper into their pockets to bring the goods within our reach, since they are paid for in foreign currency,” he says.

“High taxes, the depreciating Kenya shilling and high fuel prices have led to the reduction of disposable income. So, most people have less money to spend. Now, this money is allocated to various needs rather than wants. So, most families will opt to spend the money on necessities and forego luxury goods,” adds Mr Wabwire.

“For example, more money will be allocated to food and shelter and less money will be allocated to activities like picnics, outdoor activities or traveling even to shags (countryside) currently is a luxury,” he reasons.

Ms Okal concludes: “The children are not happy. They are feeling disappointed. And I would also say that they are wondering if Jesus still exists because, you see, we always say that Jesus Christ is the reason for the season.”

In an earlier interview with Nation.Africa, financial management expert Waceke Nduati said the secret to ensuring children have a fairly normal Christmas despite the tough times is planning ahead.

“Zig Ziglar says that if you aim for nothing, you will hit it every time. Decide what kind of holiday you want, find out how much it will cost and then divide it into manageable chunks,” she said, even as she advised parents to pay the bills before committing any money on the holidays.

